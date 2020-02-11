Industrial Insulation Forecast to Grow Over 3% Annually Through 2023

CLEVELAND, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through 2023, demand for industrial and OEM insulation is expected to grow 3.1% per annum to 5.6 million metric tons. More information regarding the Global Industrial & OEM Insulation study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-industrial-oem-insulation-3783.htm

Foamed plastic is expected to be the fastest growing major insulation material through 2023, supported by:

continued growth in refrigerator and freezer production

consumer preferences for quieter vehicles and appliances

increasing commercial HVAC equipment production

Mineral wool will retain its second leading position in the industrial and OEM insulation market through 2023, supported by:

growth in industrial machinery and pipe production

increasingly stringent worker safety and noise pollution regulations in developed countries

growth in power generation, chemical manufacturing, and petroleum refining activity

Demand for both thermal and acoustic insulation is projected to rise through 2023, driven by:

growth in appliance shipments, supporting thermal insulation demand in refrigerators and freezers

consumer demand for quieter appliances and automobiles

increasingly stringent noise pollution and worker safety laws

Rising oil and gas and petroleum refining activity will support demand for thermal insulation going forward.

