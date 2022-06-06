Industrial Insulation Market Size Worth $12.10 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial insulation market size is expected to reach USD 12.10 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for adequate thermal insulation for industrial equipment for energy-efficient operations, and economical design, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Stone wool accounted for the largest market share of 23% in 2021, owing to its high-temperature tolerance, flame resistance, and its ability to offer thermal and acoustic insulation.

Pipe insulation accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 5.93 billion by 2030, owing to increasing demand from process plants for controlling & stabilizing the process temperatures, and preventing of formation of condensation to limit pipe corrosion.

by 2030, owing to increasing demand from process plants for controlling & stabilizing the process temperatures, and preventing of formation of condensation to limit pipe corrosion. Power generation is estimated to exhibit the fastest demand for industrial insulation in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increasing product usage to minimize thermal losses.

The Asia Pacific stood at 1,485.5 kilotons in 2021 and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the rapid economic development coupled with the rising adoption of insulation materials in industrial applications.

Get more Insights from 126-page market research report, "Industrial Insulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Stone Wool, Glass Wool, Foamed Plastic), By Product, By Application (Power Generation, EIP), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Industrial Insulation Market Growth & Trends

The raw materials used for the production of various industrial insulation products are available in abundance, which benefits the industry. However, some of the feedstock used for insulation production is derived from petrochemicals, so fluctuations in the price of crude oil result in changes in the procurement cost of the feedstock, limiting the bargaining power of insulation manufacturers.

The industry is under high scrutiny from government environmental agencies, including EPA, REACH, and NGT. These agencies have imposed stringent regulations on the production, storage, and transportation of insulation materials. Government support to develop sustainable manufacturing practices is expected to hamper the market growth.

Major players, such as Rockwool Technical Insulation, Paroc Group, and Knauf Gips KG, hold most market share due to their vast product portfolio and wider geographical reach. These companies develop a powerful business model to adapt to the market volatility and any technological & geographical change.

Industrial Insulation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the industrial insulation market based on material, product, application, and region:

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Stone Wool

Glass Wool

CMS Fibers

Calcium Silicate

Cellular Glass

Foamed Plastic

Elastomeric Foam

Perlite

Aerogel

Cellulose

Micro Silica

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Pipe

Board

Blanket

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Power Generation

Petrochemical & Refineries

EIP Industries

LNG/LPG

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Poland



Spain



Italy



Benelux



Nordic



CIS

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



Turkey

Some prominent players in the global industrial insulation market include:

Rockwool Insulation A/S

Poroc Group Oy

Knauf Insulation

TechnoNICOL Corporation

Anco Products, Inc.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Unifrax LLC

RATH Group

IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

Armacell International

