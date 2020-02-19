Industrial Internet Consortium Announces Winners of Smart Buildings Challenge

BERLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSCH CONNECTED WORLD – The Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™), the world's leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), announced the winners of its Smart Buildings Challenge today at Bosch Connected World. Designed to help digitalize the smart buildings industry, the Smart Buildings Challenge had technology suppliers compete to design solutions for four different use cases.

A jury selected the winners from a pool of 39 entries from 26 contestants. The winners are:

IIC Smart Buildings Challenge contestants competed to augment existing smart buildings deployments in shopping malls. Contestants prepare for the IIC Smart Buildings Challenge.

Cubelizer S.L. who won for Smart Space Flow Analytics;

Aedifion and Thing Technologies who won for both the Smart Metering in Multi-Tenant Commercial Buildings and Smart Automated Building use cases; and

Holisticon and its subsidiary Markenwerk who won for Smart Building Cockpit.

"The Smart Buildings Challenge introduced us to innovative new solution providers that are using advanced technologies to improve cost-performance efficiencies in large-scale ecosystems," said Dr. Philipp Sepehr, Chief Digital Officer at ECE, a manager of large commercial properties and a leading European shopping center operator. "The winning contestants did an outstanding job of demonstrating how they will augment the existing smart buildings deployments in our shopping malls. Along with our partners Deka Immobilien and TÜV SÜD, we are looking forward to introducing the proofs-of-concept into our live environment."

The Smart Buildings Challenge presented contestants with a set of smart building problems faced by building operators and investors, as well as a set of parameters required of the solutions. Technology suppliers developed solution proposals, alone or with partners, and competed to deploy pilot implementations to fulfill the requirements outlined by the challenge. Technology partners providing technology for the challenge included Bosch, Microsoft and Security and Safety Things.



Additional finalists for the Smart Buildings Challenge were: BuildingMinds, Cloud Studio, G2K Group, Limitless Insight, Moeco, Oriient New Media and Umajin.

Winners receive the opportunity to deliver a live proof of concept in a shopping mall supported by Deka Immobilien, ECE and TÜV SÜD.

