Industrial Internet of Things Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1,693 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.2%

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Internet Of Things Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solution, Services, Platform), By End-use (Manufacturing, Logistics & Transport), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial internet of things market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,693.30 billion and is expected to expand at 23.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Major emphasis on predictive maintenance, automation, and proficient supply chain management across a number of industrial verticals, including manufacturing is driving the market growth. Several organizations have accepted the benefits of adopting IIoT in productivity improvement and have implemented a range of advanced IIoT solutions based on hardware, which are compatible such as actuators and sensors combined with software, contributing to the growth of the industrial IoT industry.



The management of several industrial processes is undergoing a paradigm shift owing to machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. The growing use of M2M communication for applications like smart grids, along with other industry verticals such as healthcare, security, and automotive, is expected to propel industrial IoT market growth.

For instance, in May 2022, SAP partnered with Apple Inc., to streamline the digital supply chain and empower workers with innovative tools. This tool is expected to help in decreasing the training need, improve overall productivity, and simplify onboarding.



The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely impacted the industrial internet of things industry. The pandemic has caused supply chain management difficulties for several businesses across the globe. Vendors are placing numerous orders, but the businesses are unable to fulfill them, which eventually led to financial difficulties. However, cognitive industrial IoT can help organizations track products for increasing total yield in transit along with accurately evaluating orders issued. As a result, organizations are anticipated to adopt cognitive industrial IoT solutions as part of their efforts to reform their operations and strategies, which is projected to fuel the industrial IoT market growth over the forecast period.



Edge Analytics provides the same capability as a traditional analytics tool, with the exception of where the analytics are conducted. The key distinction is that edge analytics programmers must run on edge devices that may be limited in storage, computing power, or connection. Digitization has been the driving force behind the most recent revolutions.

Companies have long struggled with how to extract relevant insights from the millions of nodes of data created each day by IoT-connected devices. The number of linked gadgets, from a smartwatch to a smart speaker, is increasing the volume of data to be mined. Many new technologies, like AI and Big Data, have become indispensable for gathering insights.



North America will gain a larger market share in the edge analytics market due to an increase in the need for predictive analytics, which will increase the adoption of edge analytics solutions with a higher concentration of industrial and telecommunications industries. With the rise of IoT, there has been a surge in interest in edge analytics. For many firms, streaming data from different IoT sources produces a massive data repository that is challenging to manage.



Industrial Internet Of Things Market Report Highlights

The market is driven by the growing automation techniques used in various industry verticals such as manufacturing and automobile

Based on the component segment, the services segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of over 24% from 2023 to 2030, owing to a significant increase in the number of connected gadgets

Based on end-use segment, the manufacturing sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of 18% in 2022 as companies are rapidly adopting digital manufacturing technologies, while logistics & transport is poised to grow with the highest CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period

North America held the largest revenue share in 2022 closely followed by Europe owing to the early adoption and implementation of industrial IoT technology

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5. Business Environmental Analysis Tools

3.6. Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2022



Chapter 4. Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.2. Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Solution

4.3.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.2. Remote monitoring

4.3.2.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.3. Data management

4.3.3.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.4. Analytics

4.3.4.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.5. Security solutions

4.3.5.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.6. Others

4.3.6.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.4. Services

4.4.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.4.2. Professional

4.4.2.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.4.3. Managed

4.4.3.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.5. Platform

4.5.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.5.2. Connectivity management

4.5.2.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.5.3. Application management

4.5.3.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.5.4. Device management

4.5.4.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5. End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.2. End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Metal & Mining

5.3.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Chemical

5.4.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5. Manufacturing

5.5.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6. Energy & Power

5.6.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.7. Oil & Gas

5.7.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.8. Healthcare

5.8.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.9. Logistics & Transport

5.9.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.10. Agriculture

5.10.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.11. Others

5.11.1. Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

