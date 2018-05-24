INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) MARKET REPORT 2018-2028

NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software, Services, Connectivity), by Industry (Aerospace/Defence IIoT, Healthcare IIoT, Automotive & Transportation IIoT, Energy & Utilities IIoT, Agriculture IIoT, Retail IIoT, Manufacturing IIoT, Others IIoT), by Region, and by Key National Markets & Prospects for Machine to Machine (M2M) Technologies in the Manufacturing IoT Ecosystem



Visiongain has produced an in-depth market research report studying the Industrial Internet of Things, analysing the rapid growth of this market. This report offers forecasts for specific industries, whilst profiles of leading national/regional markets offer you insights into region-specific opportunities and developments. Visiongain has estimated this market to be worth $287.4bn in 2018.



Global Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• North America Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• USA Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Asia Pacific Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• China Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Japan Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• India Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Europe Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• UK Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Germany Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• France Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Italy Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Russia Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Middle East & Africa Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Latin America Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Brazil Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028



The development of this market and industry interest in Industrial IoT continues, with Visiongain predicting significant growth rates for this market. This report covers forecasts for the market, as well as other factors that could affect the outlook for the Industrial Internet of Things. By also covering the below submarket verticals, the report gives readers a concise overview of the applications:

• Aerospace/Defense Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Healthcare Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Automotive & Transportation Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Energy & Utilities Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Agriculture Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Retail Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Manufacturing Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028

• Others Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028



Further market segmentation, forecasts and analysis are provided from 2018-2028

• Hardware Forecast 2018-2028

• Software Forecast 2018-2028

• Services Forecast 2018-2028

• Connectivity Forecast 2018-2028



Detailed information on the Industrial Internet of Things can be used to help develop your business plans and strategy. With a Visiongain report, the reader is able to see a clear overview of a market. Concise, clear analysis supports Visiongain's conclusions, and our market evaluations will help your company when considering the Industrial Internet of Things prospects. View company profiles of key players within the market:

• ARM

• AT&T

• Blackberry

• Bosch

• Cisco

• Emerson Electric

• General Electric (GE)

• Alphabet Inc./Google

• Hewlett-Packard (HP)

• IBM

• Intel

• NXP

• Microsoft

• Omron

• Oracle

• PTC

• Qualcomm

• Rockwell Automation

• RTI

• Samsung

• SAP

• Texas Instruments

• Verizon

• Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC)



With 101 tables and charts and a total length of over 200 pages, this report is an opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. A SWOT analysis table, as well as analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into the business potential.



