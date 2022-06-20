Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Cisco Systems Inc. | Technavio

Jun 20, 2022, 02:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market size is expected to grow by USD 421.28 billion at a CAGR of 32.95% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the global industrial internet of things market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.
The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. The growth in industrial automation will facilitate the global industrial internet of things market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Internet of Things Market Analysis Report by End User (manufacturing, energy and utilities, automotive and transportation, healthcare, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
One of the primary factors driving the global industrial internet of things market is the rise of industrial automation. Manufacturing processes are used in process sectors such as food and beverage to convert raw materials into finished items, which necessitates a high level of automation due to the employment of a range of complicated manufacturing equipment.
Process automation is gaining traction in a variety of industries because it requires less human interaction and improves throughput, efficiency, dependability, and safety. As a result, process sectors are increasingly adopting industrial automation systems.
However, a major obstacle to the worldwide industrial internet of things market growth is a lack of awareness of effective management of IoT efforts and investments.
Major Five Industrial Internet of Things Companies:
- ABB Ltd.- The company offers ABB integrated internet platform and cloud infrastructure.
- Cisco Systems Inc.- The company offers a secure and reliable network foundation such as factort networking, edge computing, and others.
- General Electric Co.- The company offers a wide range of IoT solutions through its subsidiary, GE Digital.
- Honeywell International Inc.- The company offers complete set of secure, IIoT-ready solutions across all elements of the industrial internet.
- Intel Corp.- The company offers road portfolio of technology, solutions, and tools to facilitate more strategic decision-making, operational advancements, and industry-defining disruption.
Industrial Internet Of Things Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)
- Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Energy and utilities - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Automotive and transportation - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Healthcare - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2025
Industrial Internet Of Things Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2025
Global Industrial Internet Of Things Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.95%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 421.28 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
29.48
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Communication equipment market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 17: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Energy and Utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 19: Energy and Utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Energy and Utilities - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 21: Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 23: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 49: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: ABB Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 52: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 54: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Intel Corp.
- Exhibit 69: Intel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Intel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Intel Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Intel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Intel Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 74: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 77: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 79: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 82: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Exhibit 84: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 87: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 89: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 94: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 100: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 102: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations
