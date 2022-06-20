Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Cisco Systems Inc. | Technavio

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Get a Sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Internet of Things Market Analysis Report by End User (manufacturing, energy and utilities, automotive and transportation, healthcare, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

One of the primary factors driving the global industrial internet of things market is the rise of industrial automation. Manufacturing processes are used in process sectors such as food and beverage to convert raw materials into finished items, which necessitates a high level of automation due to the employment of a range of complicated manufacturing equipment.

Process automation is gaining traction in a variety of industries because it requires less human interaction and improves throughput, efficiency, dependability, and safety. As a result, process sectors are increasingly adopting industrial automation systems.

However, a major obstacle to the worldwide industrial internet of things market growth is a lack of awareness of effective management of IoT efforts and investments.

Major Five Industrial Internet of Things Companies:

ABB Ltd.- The company offers ABB integrated internet platform and cloud infrastructure.

Industrial Internet Of Things Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2025

Energy and utilities - size and forecast 2021-2025

Automotive and transportation - size and forecast 2021-2025

Healthcare - size and forecast 2021-2025

Others - size and forecast 2021-2025

Industrial Internet Of Things Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2025

- size and forecast 2021-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2025

- size and forecast 2021-2025 South America - size and forecast 2021-2025

- size and forecast 2021-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2025

Global Industrial Internet Of Things Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.95% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 421.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.48 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Communication equipment market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 17: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.4 Energy and Utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 19: Energy and Utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Energy and Utilities - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.5 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 21: Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 23: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 49: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 50: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 52: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 54: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 60: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 64: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 67: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 69: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 72: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 74: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 77: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 79: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 80: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 82: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 84: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 87: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 89: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 92: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 94: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 100: Research Methodology



Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 102: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations

