Industrial I/O Modules Market size to grow by USD 2,720.15 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing need for automation and Industry 4.0 technologies to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the industrial I/O modules market, and it is expected to grow by USD 2,720.15 million during the five-year forecast period. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.66% from 2022 to 2027. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The rising number of new product launches is an emerging trend influencing the industrial input/output module market. The increasing number of new product launches increases competition in the market, which leads to innovation and differentiation. Since new product launches encourage consumers to try different products, manufacturers are, therefore, actively developing new products. Hence, such developments are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial IO Modules Market 2023-2027

Industrial I/O Modules Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial I/O modules market report covers the following areas:

Industrial I/O Modules Market 2023-2027: Key Driver

One of the key factors driving the global industrial input/output module market is the growing need for automation and Industry 4.0 technologies. The growing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies like smart factories and digital twins, which require fast and reliable communication between industrial equipment and control systems, is expected to boost the demand for industrial I/O modules. Since companies strive to increase efficiency and reduce costs, automation is expanding significantly in various sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, and power generation. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global industrial IO modules market during the forecast period.

Industrial I/O Modules Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Industrial I/O Modules Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Process Industries



Discrete Industries

Product

PLC IO



DC IO



Industrial PC IO

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the process industries segment will be significant during the forecast period. The process industries segment includes oil and gas, food processing, chemicals and petrochemicals, and water and wastewater. They are highly safety-oriented and must maintain a set of safety standards in all their process equipment. Additionally, the water and wastewater industry is expected to grow positively during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for freshwater to cater to the growing population and rising industrialization across the world. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Industrial I/O Modules Market 2023-2027: Key Challenges

Operational challenges due to condensation issues are the major issues that hinder the global industrial input/output module market growth. Corrosion, additional heat generation, inconsistent component performance, the risk of a short circuit, the occurrence of arcing, component failure, and the rusting of electrical components are the primary problems faced by industrial operators. This is due to the issue of condensation inside industrial I/O modules. Hence, these factors will reduce the adoption of these modules and, in turn, hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Industrial I/O Modules Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Industrial I/O Modules Market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., DAE Instrument, Distec Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., HYDAC International GmbH, ifm electronic GmbH, KEBA Group AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moxa Inc., NOVUS Automation Inc., OMRON Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd., and WAGO GmbH and Co. KG Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Industrial IO Modules Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

ABB Ltd. - The company offers S900 remote IO industrial module system which is designed for applications related to the chemical, pharmaceutical oil, and gas industries.

The company offers S900 remote IO industrial module system which is designed for applications related to the chemical, pharmaceutical oil, and gas industries. Advantech Co. Ltd. - The company offers industrial IO modules and automation devices from embedded automation computers, HMIs, and software tools, which not only satisfy data acquisition, measurement, control, and communication needs but also allow cloud integration for wider area data management systems.

The company offers industrial IO modules and automation devices from embedded automation computers, HMIs, and software tools, which not only satisfy data acquisition, measurement, control, and communication needs but also allow cloud integration for wider area data management systems. Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers digital IO signals which are used by industrial automation and control equipment to operate in harsh and noisy environments for communicating status between remote devices and controllers.

Industrial I/O Modules Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial I/O modules market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial io modules market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial io modules market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial io modules market vendors

Industrial I/O Modules Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,720.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 5.34 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., DAE Instrument, Distec Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., HYDAC International GmbH, ifm electronic GmbH, KEBA Group AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moxa Inc., NOVUS Automation Inc., OMRON Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd., and WAGO GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

