Industrial IoT Gateway Market is set to grow by USD 2,288.46 million from 2022 to 2027|ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Alten SA, and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial IoT gateway market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,288.46 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 19.8% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Alten SA, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Intuz Inc., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, PHYTEC Messtechnik GmbH, Semtech Corp., Siemens AG, Super Micro Computer Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial IoT Gateway Market 2023-2027

Industrial IoT Gateway Insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Alten SA, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Intuz Inc., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, PHYTEC Messtechnik GmbH, Semtech Corp., Siemens AG, Super Micro Computer Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc., among others

: 15+, Including ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Alten SA, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Intuz Inc., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, PHYTEC Messtechnik GmbH, Semtech Corp., Siemens AG, Super Micro Computer Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Connectivity (Bluetooth, wifi, ZigBee, and other), End-user (Process Industries and Discrete industries) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Industrial IoT gateway market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Key Industrial IoT Gateway Market Driver- Leveraging manufacturing data for predictive maintenance is the major factor driving market growth. Wireless acoustic transmitters and steam trap monitors, which are IoT-enabled devices, play a crucial role in monitoring plant operations. By providing access to machine and system data, these devices enable industrial operators to compare machine efficiency and performance. This comparison helps operators plan maintenance activities effectively, reducing unplanned machine failure and minimizing downtime. Industries that heavily rely on automation control solutions and instruments find IoT-enabled devices particularly valuable in monitoring their systems. To facilitate data transmission and analysis, industrial IoT gateways are positioned between IoT-connected devices and physical or cloud servers. The high-speed data aggregation and routing capabilities of these gateways are essential for implementing predictive maintenance strategies. The requirement for gateways is highly essential to improve the effective interaction between machines with increased data sets. This, in turn, will boost the industrial IoT gateway market growth during the forecast period.

Key Industrial IoT Gateway Market Trend- The increasing focus on delivering end-to-end services is an emerging factor shaping market growth. This market encompasses hardware, software, and IoT platform providers. While the IoT market is fragmented, vendors are seeking to expand their product offerings through acquisitions and vertical integration to enhance their product development processes. Industrial operators, facing challenges in developing IoT projects within existing legacy systems, rely on vendors that can offer comprehensive services. To address these complexities, industrial IoT gateway vendors are offering complete packages that include gateways, software, edge computing, and cloud computing services. Leading vendors like Advantech, HPE, and Moxa provide integrated hardware and software solutions. As competition among vendors intensifies and IoT adoption continues to grow in industrial settings, vendors are shifting towards providing end-to-end services rather than just hardware or IoT platforms. This strategic shift by vendors is expected to drive the growth of the industrial IoT gateway market during the forecast period.

Key Industrial IoT Gateway Market Challenge- The growth of the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) gateway market is hindered by the high installation cost associated with the need for multiple gateways. The integration of information technology and operation technology using edge computing and industrial IoT gateways faces challenges in ensuring secure and seamless data integration, particularly in process and discrete industries. While IoT integration in small-scale industries is relatively straightforward, it becomes complex in large industrial premises with multiple divisions, as multiple gateways are required to establish a mesh network and minimize data loss. Connectivity issues with IoT devices and faults in IoT gateways can contribute to data loss. The use of multiple gateways in a single network increases costs for end-users, leading them to prefer wired gateways that offer high speed and low data loss. These factors may impede the growth of the industrial IoT gateway market during the forecast period. The industrial IoT gateway market analysis report also provides insights into upcoming trends and challenges that will significantly impact market growth. Therefore such factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Industrial IoT Gateway Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial IoT gateway market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial IoT gateway market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial IoT gateway market across North America, APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial IoT gateway market vendors

The narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.01% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,841.04 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, energy and utilities, healthcare, agriculture, and others), application (smart meters, smart parking, trackers, alarms and detectors, and wearable devices), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) in IoT applications is a critical trend shaping the narrowband Internet of Things market.

The 5G Internet of things (IoT) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 106.67% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 77,586.17 million. This 5G IoT market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (5G non-standalone and 5G standalone), component (hardware, services, platform, and connectivity), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising adoption of 5G is the key factor driving the growth of the global 5G Internet of Things market.

Industrial IoT Gateway Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,288.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.63 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Alten SA, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Intuz Inc., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, PHYTEC Messtechnik GmbH, Semtech Corp., Siemens AG, Super Micro Computer Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advantech Co. Ltd.

10.4 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.9 Intel Corp.

10.10 NXP Semiconductors NV

10.11 Siemens AG

10.12 Super Micro Computer Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

