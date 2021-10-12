Industrial IoT Gateway Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.63% from 2021 to 2025 | Advantech Co. Ltd. and ASUSTeK Computer Inc. among Key Vendors | Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the industrial IoT gateway market. According to our research, leveraging manufacturing data for predictive maintenance is propelling market growth. However, factors such as high installation cost due to the need for multiple gateways may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The industrial IoT gateway market has been segmented by geography into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC, with China being the key country.

Based on end-user, the industrial IoT gateway market has been segmented into the process and discrete. The process segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

To unlock more insights on the growth opportunities, Avail Sample Now!

Key Vendors and Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG, and Super Micro Computer Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Advantech Co. Ltd: The company offers IoT Gateway starter kit created in collaboration with Intel and Microsoft.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc: The company offers IoT Gateway under the brand name AIOT-IGWS01.

Cisco Systems Inc: The company offers IoT Gateway under the brand name Cisco IG20R Rugged Series IoT Gateways.

Industrial IoT Gateway Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.63% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.41 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG, and Super Micro Computer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

