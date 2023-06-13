Industrial Labels Global Market Report 2023: Rapid Rise of E-commerce Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Labels Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global industrial labels market grew from $53.7 billion in 2022 to $58.48 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The industrial labels market is expected to grow to $76.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Major players in the industrial labels market are Avery Dennison Corporation, Brady Corporation, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Cenveo Corporation, LabelTac, Drytac Corporation, Cosmo Films Ltd., 3M Company, CCL Industries Inc., Cannon Inc., HB Fuller Co, Dunmore Corporation, Xerox Corporation, CILS International.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The industrial label refers to a material that is used to identify equipment and provide visual or textual information regarding use or risks. These are durable and strongly resistant to heat, light, moisture, corrosive solvents, and other environmental factors that can cause labels to fade, crack, rip, or peel. The majority of industrial labelling applications demand long-term legibility in harsh physical environments.



The main types of industrial labels are warning or security labels, branding labels, weatherproof labels, equipment asset tags, and others. The warning labels involve marked and visible safety, and warning labels will keep individuals who are vulnerable aware of the potential hazards, whether they're harmful parts of work equipment or a product itself.

The different raw materials include metal labels, plastic or polymer labels, and involve various mechanisms such as pressure-sensitive, glue-applied, heat transfer, and other mechanisms. The different printing technologies include digital printing, lithography, flexography, screen printing, and others and are used in transportation, construction, automotive, consumer durables, and other end users.



Strategic partnerships are the key trend gaining popularity in the industrial label market. Major companies operating in the industrial label market are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2022, Brother Mobile Solutions, a US-based provider of mobile, desktop, and industrial printing, labeling, and safety signage solutions, partnered with TEKLYNX, a US-based provider of barcode label software solutions.

This partnership aims to bring enterprises the most advanced tools to design and print barcode labels easily and to industry standards. Furthermore, in September 2021, Mark Andy, a US-based innovator of narrow- and mid-web printing and finishing equipment, partnered with UPM Raflatac, a Finland-based provider of industrial labels. This partnership aims to deliver digital label printing technologies to digital converters.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial labels market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the industrial labels market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the industrial labels market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rapid rise of e-commerce is significantly contributing to the growth of the industrial label market. E-commerce refers to conducting business activities and transactions over the internet. It includes internet-based activities such as product purchasing and selling, as well as monetary transactions. With the rise of online shopping, there is a greater demand for a variety of labels and packaging. For instance, in November 2021, according to the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, a US-based government agency, in the third quarter of 2021, e-commerce sales increased by 6.6% over the third quarter of 2020. Therefore, the rapid rise of e-commerce drives the industrial label market moving forward.



The industrial label market consists of sales of label materials, adhesives, silicone paper and printing inks. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industrial Labels Market Characteristics



3. Industrial Labels Market Trends And Strategies



4. Industrial Labels Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Industrial Labels Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Industrial Labels Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Industrial Labels Market



5. Industrial Labels Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Industrial Labels Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Industrial Labels Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Industrial Labels Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Industrial Labels Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Warning or Security Labels

Branding Labels

Weatherproof Labels

Equipment Asset Tags

Others Product Types

6.2. Global Industrial Labels Market, Segmentation By Raw Material, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Metal Labels

Plastic or Polymer Labels

6.3. Global Industrial Labels Market, Segmentation By Mechanism, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pressure-Sensitive

Glue Applied

Heat Transfer

Other Mechanisms

6.4. Global Industrial Labels Market, Segmentation By Printing Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Digital printing

Lithography

Flexography

Screen printing

Other Printing Technologies

6.5. Global Industrial Labels Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Transportation

Construction

Automotive

Consumer Durables

Other End Users

7. Industrial Labels Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Industrial Labels Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Industrial Labels Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvr5mu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets