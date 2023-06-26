Industrial laser market size is to grow by USD 2,639.7 million between 2022 and 2027; Market growth is driven by the growing demand from several industries - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial laser market size is set to grow is estimated to grow by USD 2,639.7 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Laser Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Corp., Amonics Ltd., Calmar Laser Inc., FANUC Corp., II VI Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Laserline GmbH, Lumentum Holdings Inc., MKS Instruments Inc., nLIGHT Inc., Novanta Inc., Nuphoton Technologies Inc., Precitec GmbH and Co. KG, PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa, TroGroup GmbH, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, Universal Laser Systems Inc., NKT AS, and Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand from several industries. Growing popularity of additive manufacturing or three-dimensional (3D) printing. Increasing need for material processing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial Laser Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Macro Processing



Micro Processing

Power Output

More than 1.1 KW



Less than 1 KW

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the macro processing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The macro processing laser segment refers to industrial lasers used for large-area processing of materials, such as cutting thick and heavy materials, welding, and drilling. macro p[processing segment contains different types of lasers, such as CO2 lasers, fibre lasers, and solid-state lasers, used in various industrial applications, from automotive and aerospace manufacturing to shipbuilding and heavy equipment manufacturing. Macro machining lasers are developed for large-scale industrial manufacturing applications where precision and performance are necessary. Generally, these lasers are used for cutting, welding, and drilling thick materials such as metals, plastics, and composites. At more than 1 kilowatt (KW) of power, they are typically more powerful than other types of industrial lasers and can process materials at high speeds with greater accuracy and precision.

Industrial Laser Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the industrial laser market in the industry include Aisin Corp., Amonics Ltd., Calmar Laser Inc., FANUC Corp., II VI Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Laserline GmbH, Lumentum Holdings Inc., MKS Instruments Inc., nLIGHT Inc., Novanta Inc., Nuphoton Technologies Inc., Precitec GmbH and Co. KG, PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa, TroGroup GmbH, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, Universal Laser Systems Inc., NKT AS, and Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial laser market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

IPG Photonics Corp. - The company offers industrial lasers such as Low power CW fiber lasers, Quasi-CW fiber lasers, and Mid-IR hybrid lasers.

The company offers industrial lasers such as Low power CW fiber lasers, Quasi-CW fiber lasers, and Mid-IR hybrid lasers. Jenoptik AG - The company offers industrial lasers such as high-power diode lasers.

The company offers industrial lasers such as high-power diode lasers. Laserline GmbH - The company offers industrial lasers such as LDF series, and LDM series diode lasers.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Industrial laser market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand from several industries is a major factor driving the industrial laser market growth. The market is seeing substantial growth due to the growing demand for lasers in different industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare. Other factors driving the growth of the market are the automotive industry using industrial lasers in a variety of applications such as cutting, welding, and marking, lasers provide the precision and speed important to manufacturing processes. Additionally, the aerospace industry uses industrial lasers for a variety of applications including cutting, drilling, and welding of metals and composites. However, industrial lasers are highly precise and quick, making them ideal for manufacturing aircraft parts. Thus, the industrial laser market is going to see positive growth due to the widespread deployment of industrial lasers across multiple industries during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Government support and initiatives are emerging trends influencing the industrial laser market growth. Government policies are favorable in driving the market as governments around the globe are enforcing policies and incentives to encourage the adoption of industrial lasers in various industries. Governments across the globe are expanding their funding of research and development in the field of industrial lasers. For instance, the European Union announced funding of USD 2.39 billion for the development of advanced technologies, which also includes laser technology, under the Horizon Europe program. Governments offer financial incentives to promote the adoption of industrial lasers. For example, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program provides funding for small businesses to research and develop laser technology in the US. Further, governments are enforcing policies and standards to guarantee the safe and efficient use of industrial lasers. Therefore, with growing government support and initiatives, the industrial laser market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The emission of dangerous gases is a major challenge that may hinder the industrial laser market growth. Generally, industrial lasers are used to melt metals and other materials for manufacturing purposes. This process can lead to emissions of toxic gases such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter. These gases can have negative effects on both the environment and human health, raising concerns about their use. For instance, a University of Cambridge study found that the use of industrial lasers in metalworking can release fine dust that can cause respiratory and cardiovascular problems. Further, a European Union (EU) Collaborative Research Center has found that melting metals with lasers can release toxic gases such as nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide. Thus, the discharge of toxic gases during the melting process is a significant problem that requires to be addressed for the industrial laser market to continue growing in a sustainable manner. Therefore, such emissions are likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Industrial Laser Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial laser market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial laser market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial laser market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial laser market vendors

Industrial Laser Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,639.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aisin Corp., Amonics Ltd., Calmar Laser Inc., FANUC Corp., II VI Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Laserline GmbH, Lumentum Holdings Inc., MKS Instruments Inc., nLIGHT Inc., Novanta Inc., Nuphoton Technologies Inc., Precitec GmbH and Co. KG, PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa, TroGroup GmbH, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, Universal Laser Systems Inc., NKT AS, and Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

