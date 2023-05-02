Industrial laser market size to grow by USD 2,639.7 million between 2022 and 2027; Aisin Corp., Amonics Ltd., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial laser market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,639.7 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 7.55%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Laser Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Vendor Analysis

The global industrial laser market and highly competitive with the presence of numerous players. To stay ahead of the competition, vendors are continuously innovating and introducing new and advanced products in the market. They are also investing heavily in research and development activities to improve the quality and functionality of their products. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Calmar Laser Inc. - The company offers industrial lasers such as compact fiber-based lasers and seed lasers.

- The company offers industrial lasers such as compact fiber-based lasers and seed lasers. Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers industrial lasers such as diode lasers, CO 2 lasers, and UV lasers.

- The company offers industrial lasers such as diode lasers, CO lasers, and UV lasers. II VI Inc. - The company offers industrial lasers such as CO 2 lasers, diode lasers, and CW lasers.

- The company offers industrial lasers such as CO lasers, diode lasers, and CW lasers. IPG Photonics Corp. - The company offers industrial lasers such as Low power CW fiber lasers, Quasi-CW fiber lasers, and Mid-IR hybrid lasers.

- The company offers industrial lasers such as Low power CW fiber lasers, Quasi-CW fiber lasers, and Mid-IR hybrid lasers. Aisin Corp.

FANUC Corp.

Jenoptik AG

Laserline GmbH

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

MKS Instruments Inc.

nLIGHT Inc.

Novanta Inc.

Nuphoton Technologies Inc.

Precitec GmbH and Co. KG

PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Industrial laser market

The market is segmented by type (macro processing and micro-processing), power output (more than 1.1 KW and less than 1 KW), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

, , and , and ). The market growth in the macro processing segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment includes a wide range of different laser types, such as CO 2 lasers, fiber lasers, and solid-state lasers. Macro-processing lasers are typically more powerful than other types of industrial lasers. They are often used for cutting, welding, and drilling thick materials, such as metals, plastics, and composites. They are used in various industrial applications, ranging from automotive and aerospace manufacturing to shipbuilding and heavy machinery production. Macro-processing lasers serve as an essential tool for many industrial manufacturers that require precision, speed, and accuracy in their manufacturing processes. Many such factors drive the growth of the segment.

Market Dynamics

Driver - The growing demand from several industries will drive the growth of the market. Industrial lasers find extensive applications in various end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare. In the automotive industry, laser welding is used to join components, such as doors, hoods, and roofs, because of its precision and durability. In the electronic industry, industrial lasers are used to cut and shape components such as printed circuit boards and mark product surfaces. Many such diverse applications of industrial lasers across industries drive the growth of the market in focus.

- The growing demand from several industries will drive the growth of the market. Industrial lasers find extensive applications in various end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare. In the automotive industry, laser welding is used to join components, such as doors, hoods, and roofs, because of its precision and durability. In the electronic industry, industrial lasers are used to cut and shape components such as printed circuit boards and mark product surfaces. Many such diverse applications of industrial lasers across industries drive the growth of the market in focus. Trend - Government support and initiatives are identified as the key trend in the market. Many governments across the world are providing funding for research and development in the field of industrial lasers. For instance, in 2021, the EU announced funding of USD 2.39 billion under its Horizon Europe program for the development of advanced technologies, including laser technologies. Similarly, in the US, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program provides funding to small businesses to conduct R&D on laser technologies. Such supportive government initiatives will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

- Government support and initiatives are identified as the key trend in the market. Many governments across the world are providing funding for research and development in the field of industrial lasers. For instance, in 2021, the EU announced funding of under its Horizon Europe program for the development of advanced technologies, including laser technologies. Similarly, in the US, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program provides funding to small businesses to conduct R&D on laser technologies. Such supportive government initiatives will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period. Challenge - The emission of dangerous gases during laser cutting is a major challenge in the market. The laser-cutting process involves the emission of harmful gases such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter. These emissions can have a negative impact on humans as well as on the environment. According to a study by the University of Cambridge , the use of industrial lasers in metalworking, such as laser cutting, could result in the emission of fine particulate matter, which can cause respiratory and cardiovascular problems. Similarly, another study by the European Union (EU) Joint Research Centre found that the melting of metals using lasers can result in the emission of poisonous gases such as nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide. The concerns over the emission of such dangerous gases during the melting process are expected to negatively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021), Historic Industry Size & Analysis of Vendors and Countries

The market is segmented by region APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the presence of a strong manufacturing sector and the increasing adoption of automation and digitalization by manufacturers in the region. The increasing demand for miniaturization and precision in manufacturing processes and increasing investments in research and development of advanced manufacturing technologies are other major factors driving the growth of the industrial laser market in APAC.

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, challenges for the market. VIEW a PDF SAMPLE!

What are the key data covered in this industrial laser market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial laser market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial laser market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial laser market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial laser market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The robotic laser cutting market size is expected to increase by USD 127.47 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.61%. The market is segmented by end-user (automotive Industry, metal Industry, aerospace Industry, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The laser cutting machine market size is expected to increase to USD 1.25 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, and others), product (fiber, solid-state, diode, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Industrial Laser Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,639.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aisin Corp., Amonics Ltd., Calmar Laser Inc., FANUC Corp., II VI Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Laserline GmbH, Lumentum Holdings Inc., MKS Instruments Inc., nLIGHT Inc., Novanta Inc., Nuphoton Technologies Inc., Precitec GmbH and Co. KG, PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa, TroGroup GmbH, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, Universal Laser Systems Inc., NKT AS, and Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Power Output



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial laser market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial laser market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Power Output Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Power Output Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Macro processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Macro processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Macro processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Macro processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Macro processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Micro processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Micro processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Micro processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Micro processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Micro processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Power Output

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Power Output - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Power Output - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Power Output

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Power Output



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Power Output

7.3 More than 1.1 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on More than 1.1 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on More than 1.1 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on More than 1.1 kW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on More than 1.1 kW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Less than 1 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Less than 1 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Less than 1 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Less than 1 kW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Less than 1 kW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Power Output

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Power Output ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Power Output ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Calmar Laser Inc.

Exhibit 111: Calmar Laser Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Calmar Laser Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Calmar Laser Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 II VI Inc.

Exhibit 118: II VI Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: II VI Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: II VI Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: II VI Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: II VI Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 IPG Photonics Corp.

Exhibit 123: IPG Photonics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: IPG Photonics Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: IPG Photonics Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Jenoptik AG

Exhibit 126: Jenoptik AG - Overview



Exhibit 127: Jenoptik AG - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Jenoptik AG - Key news



Exhibit 129: Jenoptik AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Jenoptik AG - Segment focus

12.8 Laserline GmbH

Exhibit 131: Laserline GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 132: Laserline GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Laserline GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 134: Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 MKS Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 138: MKS Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: MKS Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: MKS Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: MKS Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 NKT AS

Exhibit 142: NKT AS - Overview



Exhibit 143: NKT AS - Business segments



Exhibit 144: NKT AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: NKT AS - Segment focus

12.12 nLIGHT Inc.

Exhibit 146: nLIGHT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: nLIGHT Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: nLIGHT Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: nLIGHT Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Novanta Inc.

Exhibit 150: Novanta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Novanta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Novanta Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Novanta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Novanta Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa

Exhibit 155: PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa - Overview



Exhibit 156: PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 157: PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa - Segment focus

12.15 TroGroup GmbH

Exhibit 159: TroGroup GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 160: TroGroup GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: TroGroup GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 TRUMPF SE Co. KG

Exhibit 162: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 163: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 164: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Segment focus

12.17 Universal Laser Systems Inc.

Exhibit 166: Universal Laser Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Universal Laser Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Universal Laser Systems Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio