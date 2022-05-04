Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market Size to Grow by USD 3.95 billion | Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. and Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd. Among Key Vendors| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The industrial lead-acid battery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Panasonic Corp., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., and Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd. among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - The company offers products with brand names including PowerStack, Amaron Volt, Amaron Sleek, Amaron Volt, Amaron Brute, and Amaron Quanta.

The company offers products with brand names including PowerStack, Amaron Volt, Amaron Sleek, Amaron Volt, Amaron Brute, and Amaron Quanta. Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers industrial lead-acid batteries with brand names including OPzS Series, OPzV Series, GFMZ Series, 6-GFM(C) Series, 6-GFM Series, and 6-GFM(X) Series.

The company offers industrial lead-acid batteries with brand names including OPzS Series, OPzV Series, GFMZ Series, 6-GFM(C) Series, 6-GFM Series, and 6-GFM(X) Series. East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - The company offers industrial lead-acid batteries with brand names including Deka D-Series, Deka MaxPowr, Deka HydraSaver, Deka FastCharge, Deka Dominator, Deka MaintenanceSaver, Deka ChargeMate, and Deka PowrMate.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read a Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the industrial lead-acid battery market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 52% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and India are the two major markets in the region. The growing use of industrial lead-acid batteries in the renewable energy and industrial sectors will drive the industrial lead-acid battery market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the analysis of the top regions. View our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The industrial lead-acid battery market share growth by the FLA batteries will be significant during the forecast period. FLA batteries are highly used in the UPS application space owing to their advantages, such as compatibility, high energy density, cost, and ability to supply high currents when compared to other rechargeable batteries.

View our Report Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising focus on green telecom towers is driving the industrial lead-acid battery market growth. The growth in the global telecommunication industry has increased the number of telecom tower installations. This has encouraged the vendors to invest in green telecom towers. Moreover, the rising demand for clean energy in the telecom sector is promoting investments in battery technology.

The economics of fuel cell solutions for material handling equipment is challenging the industrial lead-acid battery market growth. Forklift batteries need to be replaced or charged more than once a day, which increases the complexity during logistics management. Conventional batteries, such as lead-acid batteries, require a long recharging period, hold less energy with each charge, and have to be replaced every two or three years. Fuel cells have higher energy density than any other battery technology and are considered clean. Therefore, shifting consumer preferences toward fuel cells over lead-acid batteries owing to superior efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendly attributes may challenge the industrial lead-acid battery market growth during the forecast period.

Download our report sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges affecting the market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Battery Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Panasonic Corp., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., and Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 SILAB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on SILAB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on SILAB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on SILAB - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on SILAB - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 MPILAB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on MPILAB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on MPILAB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on MPILAB - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on MPILAB - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 FLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on FLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on FLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on FLA batteries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on FLA batteries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 VRLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on VRLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on VRLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on VRLA batteries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on VRLA batteries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Coslight International Group

Exhibit 112: Coslight International Group - Overview



Exhibit 113: Coslight International Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Coslight International Group - Key offerings

11.5 Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 115: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

11.6 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 118: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 EnerSys

Exhibit 122: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 123: EnerSys - Business segments



Exhibit 124: EnerSys - Key news



Exhibit 125: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: EnerSys - Segment focus

11.8 Exide Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Exide Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Exide Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 135: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 143: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 147: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 148: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 149: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 150: Research methodology



Exhibit 151: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 152: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 153: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio