Industrial leader Dag J. Opedal elected to be the new Chair of HydrogenPro ASA

OSLO, Norway, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro ASA (OSE: HYPRO), The Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting agreed in the nomination committee's proposal. Mr. Dag J. Opedal was therefore elected to become the new Chair of the Board of HydrogenPro ASA. The new board consists primarily of independent candidates.

Mr. Dag J. Opedal has a long career in industrial companies like Orkla ASA, including as the CEO from 2005-2010, as well as in companies like Norgesgruppen, Threschow-Fritzøe and Ferd. He has held several board positions, including in companies like Telenor, Jotun, Carslberg, Sapa/Alcoa and REC. He is currently the Chair of the Board in Elkem and Kavli Holding ASA among others.

The other board members are Asta Stenshagen, Jarle Tautra, Geir Bredo Larsen, Marianne Mithassel Aamodt, Vivian Y Chen Espeseth, and Bjørn Hansen.

Dag J. Opedal comments; "I am happy for the vote of confidence from HydrogenPro's shareholders. The company has a significant potential both technologically and, in the marketplace, with a solid management and a newly elected board that I look forward to collaborate with. The company is in a good position to develop a central role in the green shift and to create values for all stakeholders, including clients, employees, shareholders and the society in general."

