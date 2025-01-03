Industrial Lighting Market, 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial lighting market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.83 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Type (LED technology and Traditional technology), Application (New installation, Replacement installation, and Retrofit installation), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Dialight PLC, Eaton Corp plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Glamox AS, Hubbell Inc., Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Mulinsen Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., RAB Lighting Inc., Signify NV, TRILUX GmbH and Co. KG, Wipro Ltd., Wolfspeed Inc., and Zumtobel Group AG Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. APAC - APAC is estimated to contribute 48%. To the growth of the global market. The Industrial Lighting Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

In the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, China is the leading contributor to the industrial lighting market's revenue due to the presence of numerous LED manufacturing units and industries. The Chinese government has been providing subsidies since 2010 for Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) technology, enabling many players to enter the market and purchase MOCVD tools for LED die manufacturing. With over 450 smart city projects under construction in China, the upcoming smart cities are expected to significantly drive the growth of the regional industrial lighting market. Japan is the next significant market to watch, as commercial LED lighting products have reached maturity, and manufacturers are now focusing on the industrial lighting segment to capitalize on the growing demand.

Segmentation Overview

Type 1.1 LED technology

1.2 Traditional technology Application 2.1 New installation

2.2 Replacement installation

2.3 Retrofit installation Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The global industrial lighting market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of LED technology. LED components and LED-based luminaires are increasingly being used by end-users due to their energy-saving characteristics and decreasing costs. Japan's energy crisis following the Fukushima nuclear disaster and the European Commission's ban on low-voltage halogen lamps are major drivers of this trend. The LED industrial lighting market will primarily be driven by the replacement market during the forecast period. New industrial units in countries like Australia, European countries, and Asia, particularly China and South Korea, will also contribute to market growth due to a focus on energy efficiency. Additionally, the adoption of smart lighting products is expected to boost sales of LED lighting systems in the industrial sector. These factors will collectively fuel the growth of the LED technology segment in the global industrial lighting market.

Research Analysis

The Industrial Lighting Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions, such as LED light sources. Traditional lighting technologies like Linear fluorescent lamps, Metal halide lamps, and Incandescent bulbs are being gradually replaced by LED modules due to their low energy consumption and longer lifespan. Public organizations are leading the way in this transition, with many implementing energy efficiency initiatives and adhering to regulations like Ecodesign. The penetration of LEDs in industrial lighting is on the rise, with Dialight Group's ProSite LED floodlight being a notable offering. The shift to LEDs is also influenced by the rising energy prices and the availability of natural gas and electricity. Logistics and infrastructural development are also driving the demand for industrial lighting, with Signify being a key player in the market. Overall, the market for industrial lighting is expected to continue its growth trajectory, offering significant opportunities for companies and investors.

Market Overview

The Industrial Lighting Market is witnessing significant growth due to the widespread adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions, such as LED Light Source, in various industries. Traditional lighting sources like Linear Fluorescent Lamps (LFL), Metal Halide Lamps (MHL), and Incandescent Bulbs are being gradually replaced with LEDs and SSL (Solid-state Lighting) due to their energy efficiency and longer lifespan. Public organizations are leading the modernization wave, with infrastructure development and urbanization driving the demand for energy-efficient lighting systems. LED modules and connected lighting solutions are the latest lighting innovations, offering customizable lighting experiences and energy savings. Natural gas and electricity prices are influencing the market dynamics, with some industries opting for natural gas-powered HIDs (High-intensity Discharge) for their energy efficiency. Logistics and e-commerce market are also adopting LED technology for their energy savings and low energy consumption. The DOE's Energy Conservation Standards are further pushing the penetration of energy-efficient lighting solutions. LEDinside's data triangulation reports indicate a steady increase in LED adoption across various industries. The market is expected to continue growing, with CFL, LFL, and HIDs gradually losing market share.

