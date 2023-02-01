Industrial lighting market: Growth opportunities led by Acuity Brands Inc. and Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial lighting market size is forecasted to increase by USD 3,014.53 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.34%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies, enforcement of the Minamata Convention on mercury, and growing demand from the automotive sector.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Lighting Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Acuity Brands Inc., Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC, Dialight Plc, Eaton Corp. Plc, ELBA SA, Emerson Electric Co, Hubbell Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd., Leedarson IoT Technology Inc., Legrand SA, LG Innotek Co. Ltd., LSI Industries Inc, Luminus Inc, Nichia Corp., OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Savant Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Signify NV

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (LED technology and traditional technology) and application (new installation, replacement installation, and retrofit installation).

Segmentation by type (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion

LED Technology:

The led technology segment was valued at USD 4,016.03 million in 2017 and continue to grow by 2021. The major reasons for this tremendous growth are the energy-saving characteristics of LEDs, their decreasing cost, and compatibility with the existing lighting fixtures. The penetration of LEDs in Japan grew significantly after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, leading to a severe energy crisis in the country. In addition, the European Commission has decided to ban low-voltage halogen lamps, which will further drive LED penetration during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this industrial lighting market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial lighting market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the industrial lighting market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial lighting industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial lighting market vendors

Industrial lighting market scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,014.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.19 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC, Dialight Plc, Eaton Corp. Plc, ELBA SA, Emerson Electric Co, Hubbell Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd., Leedarson IoT Technology Inc., Legrand SA, LG Innotek Co. Ltd., LSI Industries Inc, Luminus Inc, Nichia Corp., OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Savant Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Signify NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial lighting market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial lighting market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 LED technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on LED technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on LED technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on LED technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on LED technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Traditional technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Traditional technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Traditional technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Traditional technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Traditional technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 New installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on New installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on New installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on New installation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on New installation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Replacement installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Replacement installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Replacement installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Replacement installation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Replacement installation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Retrofit installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Retrofit installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Retrofit installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Retrofit installation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Retrofit installation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acuity Brands Inc.

Exhibit 112: Acuity Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Acuity Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Acuity Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC

Exhibit 117: Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Dialight Plc

Exhibit 120: Dialight Plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: Dialight Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Dialight Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Dialight Plc - Segment focus

12.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 124: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 127: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

12.7 IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc.

Exhibit 129: IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Leedarson IoT Technology Inc.

Exhibit 132: Leedarson IoT Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Leedarson IoT Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Leedarson IoT Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Legrand SA

Exhibit 135: Legrand SA - Overview



Exhibit 136: Legrand SA - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Legrand SA - Key news



Exhibit 138: Legrand SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Legrand SA - Segment focus

12.10 LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: LG Innotek Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: LG Innotek Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: LG Innotek Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 143: LG Innotek Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: LG Innotek Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Luminus Inc

Exhibit 145: Luminus Inc - Overview



Exhibit 146: Luminus Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Luminus Inc - Key offerings

12.12 Nichia Corp.

Exhibit 148: Nichia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Nichia Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Nichia Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 OSRAM GmbH

Exhibit 151: OSRAM GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 152: OSRAM GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 153: OSRAM GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: OSRAM GmbH - Segment focus

12.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 155: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Savant Systems Inc.

Exhibit 160: Savant Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Savant Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Savant Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 163: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 164: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 166: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.17 Signify NV

Exhibit 168: Signify NV - Overview



Exhibit 169: Signify NV - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Signify NV - Key news



Exhibit 171: Signify NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Signify NV - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

