Industrial Lighting Market to Grow by USD 2.83 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Energy-Efficient Lighting Adoption, Report with AI Impact on Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global industrial lighting market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.83 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies is driving market growth, with a trend towards ongoing advancements in lighting technologies in industrial sector. However, high initial cost for industrial lighting solutions poses a challenge. Key market players include Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Dialight PLC, Eaton Corp plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Glamox AS, Hubbell Inc., Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Mulinsen Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., RAB Lighting Inc., Signify NV, TRILUX GmbH and Co. KG, Wipro Ltd., Wolfspeed Inc., and Zumtobel Group AG.

Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 - 2023 Segment Covered Type (LED technology and Traditional technology), Application (New installation, Replacement installation, and Retrofit installation), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa), Offering, and Product Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Dialight PLC, Eaton Corp plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Glamox AS, Hubbell Inc., Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Mulinsen Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., RAB Lighting Inc., Signify NV, TRILUX GmbH and Co. KG, Wipro Ltd., Wolfspeed Inc., and Zumtobel Group AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Industrial Lighting Market is witnessing significant trends with the increasing adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions. LED Light Source, such as LED modules and connected lighting solutions, are gaining popularity due to their low energy consumption and long lifespan. Dialight Group and Signify are key players offering various LED and traditional lighting solutions like Linear Fluorescent Lamps (LFL), Metal Halide Lamps (MHL), Incandescent Bulbs, and Halogen Light Bulbs. Public organizations are modernizing infrastructure with energy-efficient LED technology, replacing older HIDs and CFLs. Natural gas and electricity prices influence energy consumption, with LNG emerging as a potential alternative. LEDinside reports the penetration of LEDs in industrial lighting reaching 50%. Logistics and e-commerce market growth also impact lighting innovations. The DOE and ONS encourage SSL adoption through incentives and regulations. Urbanization and infrastructure development further boost the market.

The industrial lighting market is undergoing significant transformation due to technological advancements. Innovative solutions like smart lighting systems and connected lighting controls are leading this change. These systems offer integrated sensors, wireless connectivity, and data-driven algorithms to optimize energy usage and improve operational efficiency. For instance, a smart lighting system in a warehouse can adjust illumination levels based on real-time occupancy data, saving energy and maintaining adequate lighting for tasks. These advancements are revolutionizing industrial lighting, providing enhanced capabilities and adaptive functionalities for modern industrial settings.

Market Challenges

The Industrial Lighting Market is experiencing significant changes due to the shift towards energy-efficient lighting solutions. Traditional light sources like Incandescent bulbs, Linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), and Metal halide lamps (MHL) are being replaced by LED Lighting. LED Light Source, such as LED modules, offers longer lifespan and low energy consumption. Dialight Group and Signify are leading the way with innovative LED solutions. Public organizations are modernizing infrastructure with energy-efficient alternatives. Challenges include logistics for LEDs and connected lighting solutions, natural gas vs electricity for energy sources, and the penetration of LEDs in various industries. Energy conservation is a key driver, with the DOE promoting SSL (Solid-state Lighting) over HIDs (High-intensity Discharge). The e-commerce market is growing, making LED Lighting more accessible. LED technology continues to advance, with data triangulation from sources like LEDinside. Urbanization and infrastructure development require energy-efficient lighting systems. CFL and LFL are being phased out, while LED and HIDs remain in demand.

The industrial lighting market faces a substantial hurdle due to the high initial investment needed for advanced lighting solutions like LED and smart systems. The primary cause of this challenge is the expense of purchasing and installing industrial lighting fixtures and control systems. For instance, the total costs for various fixtures, including installation, are as follows: Ceiling lights ( USD75 - USD1,200 ), Chandeliers ( USD400 - USD6,500 ), Fluorescent lights ( USD75 -425), LED strip ( USD70 - USD400 ), Light bar ( USD350 - USD600 ), Pendant lights ( USD70 - USD4,800 ), Recessed lights ( USD100 - USD500 ), Track lighting ( USD100 - USD800 ), and Wall-mounted lights ( USD180 - USD950 ). Although LED lighting is more energy-efficient and long-lasting, its higher upfront cost compared to traditional options like incandescent or fluorescent lighting remains a significant barrier to adoption.

Segment Overview

This industrial lighting market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 LED technology

1.2 Traditional technology Application 2.1 New installation

2.2 Replacement installation

2.3 Retrofit installation Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Offering Product

1.1 LED technology- The global industrial lighting market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of LED technology. LED components and LED-based luminaires are becoming the preferred choice for end-users due to their energy-saving characteristics and decreasing costs. The European Commission's ban on low-voltage halogen lamps and the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan are major drivers of this trend. The replacement market segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as traditional lighting systems get replaced with LED lighting systems. New industrial units in countries like Australia, European countries, and Asia, particularly China and South Korea, will also contribute to the market growth due to a focus on energy efficiency. Additionally, the adoption of smart lighting products is expected to further boost sales in the industrial sector. These factors collectively will fuel the growth of the LED technology segment in the global industrial lighting market.

Research Analysis

The Industrial Lighting Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions, such as LED light sources. LED modules have become a popular choice due to their long lifespan and low energy consumption, surpassing traditional lighting technologies like Linear fluorescent lamps, Metal halide lamps, and Incandescent bulbs. Public organizations are increasingly investing in energy-efficient lighting to reduce energy consumption and operational costs. Dialight Group's ProSite LED floodlight is one such offering that provides excellent illumination while consuming minimal energy. Natural gas and electricity prices are driving the demand for energy-efficient solutions, with the ONS reporting a shift towards renewable energy sources. The penetration of LEDs in the industrial lighting market is expected to continue, with Signify leading the way in innovation and technology. Ecodesign regulations are also pushing the industry towards more efficient and sustainable lighting solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Lighting Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions such as LED Light Source. Traditional lighting technologies like Linear Fluorescent Lamps (LFL), Metal Halide Lamps (MHL), and Incandescent Bulbs are being gradually replaced by LEDs and SSL (Solid-state Lighting) due to their energy efficiency and longer lifespan. Public organizations are leading the way in this modernization process, with infrastructure development and urbanization driving the penetration of LEDs. Energy consumption is a major concern in industrial lighting, and LEDs offer a solution with their low energy consumption. LED modules and connected lighting solutions are becoming increasingly popular, offering better control and flexibility. Logistics and the use of natural gas and electricity as energy sources are also influencing the market. LEDInside reports that LED technology is dominating the industrial lighting market, with data triangulation indicating a steady growth trend. The DOE's Energy Conservation program and the penetration of LEDs in various industries are contributing to this growth. HIDs (High-intensity Discharge) are still in use but are gradually being phased out due to their high energy consumption and shorter lifespan. The e-commerce market is also playing a role in the industrial lighting market, with online sales of LED Lighting and energy-efficient lighting solutions on the rise. The future of industrial lighting is bright, with ongoing innovations in LED technology and the continued push for energy efficiency.

