Industrial Lubricants Market Size to Grow by 0.89 million metric tons | Increasing Demand from End-user Industries to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing demand from end-user industries is driving the growth of the market. The market is driven by the construction, steel and cement, wind energy, agriculture, mining and oil drilling, and marine and aerospace industries. In the construction industry, industrial lubricants are used in different types of construction equipment. In the steel and cement industry, industrial lubricants are used to increase the intervals for the draining or re-greasing of the equipment. In the marine industry, lubricants are used to prevent overheating, rust, and friction. In the aerospace sector, lubricants are used because of their excellent lubricity, anti-wear properties, resistance to fuel and oxidizers, and anti-corrosion properties.

The weak global economic outlook will challenge the industrial lubricants market during the forecast period. The global industrial lubricants market is dependent on the manufacturing and industrial sectors. However, growth in these industries depends on the global economy. Another factor that is likely to challenge the growth of the global economy is the sustained deflation levels seen in developed countries. The major economies that are witnessing longer durations of negative inflation include the US, Japan, and those in the Eurozone.

Market Segmentation

The industrial lubricants market report is segmented by volume (mineral oil lubricants, synthetic lubricants, and bio-based lubricants) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for industrial lubricants in APAC.

By volume, the market share growth by the mineral oil lubricants segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mineral oil lubricants are classified further into paraffinic mineral oil lubricants, naphthenic mineral oil-based lubricants, and aromatic mineral oil-based lubricants. These lubricants are derived from crude oil through the distillation, solvent extraction, and cracking processes. They are used as engine oils in manufacturing industries and as processing oils in the rubber, textile, and paper industries.

Some Companies Mentioned

BP Plc



China National Petroleum Corp.



Exxon Mobil Corp.



FUCHS PETROLUB SE



Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.



Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.



Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.



PJSC LUKOIL



Royal Dutch Shell Plc



Total SA

Industrial Lubricants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2020-2024 0.89 mn MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) (33.62) Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BP Plc, China National Petroleum Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., PJSC LUKOIL, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Total SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

