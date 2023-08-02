Industrial machine vision market to grow by USD 4,218.42 million from 2022 to 2027 | Significant cost savings in operation due to process control boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial machine vision market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,218.42 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 34% of the global market growth. The regional market growth is attributed to factors such as the development and increased adoption of industrial machine vision systems in countries such as China, Japan, and Indonesia. Furthermore, due to the increasing government support and large-scale investments in electric vehicle projects in these countries, the demand for electric vehicles is expected to grow. Additionally, with the provision of innovative and low-cost cameras in the region by the market players and manufacturers the market in this region exhibits strong growth potential. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Machine Vision Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Industrial machine vision market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (PC-based and smart camera), component (hardware and software), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the PC-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. These systems include an industrial computer that manages and communicates with all the other peripheral devices like lights and cameras. They are used when application requirements require high computing power, multiple cameras, or dedicated Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) processors. The rising need for vehicles to be equipped with active safety systems, including external sensors such as cameras, boosts the adoption of PC-based industrial machine vision systems in automobile production. Hence, such factors drive the PC-based segment of the industrial machine vision market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region-wise historic data market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Industrial machine vision market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Significant cost savings in operation due to process control drive the growth of the industrial machine vision market. Industrial machine vision systems are in the early stages of production, and defective machine vision system components are immediately removed from the process and left unfinished.

The integration of industrial machine vision systems in manufacturing units helps manufacturers reduce labor costs as well as avoid corrective action costs. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the industrial machine vision market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rise in demand for Industrial IoT is an emerging trend in the industrial machine vision market. In order to facilitate the production process, the IoT can be integrated with industrial machine vision systems. Furthermore, a fully automated industry i.e. Industry 4.0 includes the development of an IoT ecosystem. This ecosystem enables the creation of automated intelligent production lines where systems, devices, and machines independently communicate and exchange information independently.

Similarly, Industry 4.0 aims to build smart factories where manufacturing processes are decentralized. Also, there are feedback mechanisms that give automated instructions to industrial machines based on production quality. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the industrial machine vision market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Technical issues in deploying machine vision cameras challenge the growth of the industrial machine vision market, industrial machine vision market. These cameras, which are embedded in industrial robots, work efficiently when software and hardware work together. However, if the programmer fails to eliminate all bugs and software errors, the product may not work efficiently.

The physical combination is also a major challenge that occurs in vision-controlled industrial robots. There may be issues while mounting the camera at a time of physical integration. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the industrial machine vision market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this Industrial Machine Vision Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial machine vision market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial machine vision market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial machine vision market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial machine vision market vendors

Industrial machine vision market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,218.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adimec Advanced Image Systems bv, ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, AOS Technologies AG, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic SpA, Edmund Optics Inc., ifm electronic gmbh, iX Cameras Ltd, JAI AS, Keyence Corp., Nippon Electro Sensory Devices Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Optronis GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio