Industrial Machine Vision Market to grow by USD 5.22 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by cost savings via process control and AI's market impact - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global industrial machine vision market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.22 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. Significant cost savings in operation due to process control is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in demand for industrial IoT. However, technical issues in deploying machine vision cameras poses a challenge.Key market players include Adimec Advanced Image Systems bv, ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, AOS Technologies AG, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic SpA, Edmund Optics Inc., ifm electronic gmbh, iX Cameras Ltd, JAI AS, Keyence Corp., Nippon Electro Sensory Devices Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Optronis GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Toshiba Corp..

Industrial Machine Vision Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5219.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Adimec Advanced Image Systems bv, ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, AOS Technologies AG, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic SpA, Edmund Optics Inc., ifm electronic gmbh, iX Cameras Ltd, JAI AS, Keyence Corp., Nippon Electro Sensory Devices Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Optronis GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

The Industrial Machine Vision market is thriving due to the increasing trend towards automation and productivity in various industries. Machine Vision technology is essential for automating quality inspection, measurement, and control processes, reducing labor costs, and improving product quality. Smart Factories are integrating AI vision processors, robotics, and IoT to create collaborative work environments. The Automotive sector is a major adopter, using vision-guided robots for object detection, defect detection, and robot guidance. However, challenges such as cyber-attacks, integration, and training persist. Embedded Vision applications in sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, and Agriculture are growing, with high processing power, multi-camera support, and deep learning capabilities. Machine Vision solutions include PC-based and smart camera-based systems, hardware, software, and services, catering to various industrial verticals.

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is revolutionizing the industrial machine vision market by enabling wireless integration with machine vision systems. This innovation reduces wiring costs through the use of acoustic sensors and wireless mesh networks, all connected to a software system. In the realm of Industry 4.0, an automated industrial setup is developed, which creates a connected ecosystem of devices, machines, and systems. This ecosystem facilitates communication and information exchange, resulting in smart factories with cyber-physical production systems (CPPS) consisting of interconnected machines, logistics systems, and production facilities, all utilizing ICT technologies.

The Industrial Machine Vision market is thriving as automation and productivity become top priorities for businesses. Machine Vision technology is revolutionizing industries like Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Consumer Electronics by automating quality inspection and process control. However, challenges persist, such as labor costs, integration with smart factories, and cybersecurity concerns. AI Vision Processors, Robotics, and Vision-Guided Robots are driving advancements in quality control, object detection, and defect detection. The market includes various components like PC-based and smart camera-based systems, frame grabbers, LED lighting, and optics. Challenges include safety standards, real-time decision-making, and training. The market offers plug-and-play solutions, software components, and deep learning capabilities to address these challenges. Applications range from counterfeit product detection to traffic monitoring and dimensional gauging. The future of Machine Vision lies in collaboration with robotics, IoT, and autonomous vehicles.

Industrial machine vision cameras integrated into industrial robots require both software and hardware to function efficiently. Image clarity is crucial for accurate analysis, and low-resolution cameras may compromise this. External factors like light sources or windows can also impact image quality. The software must analyze images effectively to extract valuable data. However, bugs and software errors can hinder this process. Ensuring clear images and eliminating software issues are essential for the successful implementation of vision-controlled industrial robots.

Product Type 1.1 PC-based

1.2 Smart camera Component 2.1 Hardware

2.2 Software Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 PC-based- PC-based industrial machine vision systems consist of an industrial computer that manages and communicates with peripheral devices such as lights and cameras. The computer processes inputs from cameras and analyzes information using machine vision software, making decisions that are then communicated to the devices. These systems offer high processing power, flexibility, and the ability to handle multiple cameras or dedicated FPGA processors. The automotive and electronics industries are major adopters of PC-based industrial machine vision systems. In automobile production, these systems are used for structure surveillance, product and quality inspection, and tracking faults or damages. In the electronics industry, PC-based machine vision is essential for functions like solder paste inspection, component placement, and post-reflow inspection. The increasing demand for active safety systems in vehicles and advanced manufacturing processes in electronics is driving the growth of the PC-based industrial machine vision market. Overall, the flexibility and versatility of PC-based systems make them an ideal choice for various applications, contributing to the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Industrial Machine Vision refers to the use of advanced image processing technology in manufacturing environments to automate inspection, measurement, and quality control processes. This technology enhances productivity, reduces labor costs, and improves product quality by minimizing errors in manual processes. Smart factories are increasingly adopting Machine Vision to enable real-time decision-making, ensuring adherence to safety standards, and enhancing the capabilities of robotics in automotive sector applications. Vision-guided robots and AI vision processors are key components of this technology, enabling automated quality inspection and process control solutions. However, challenges such as cyber-attacks and integration issues persist, requiring continuous innovation in Machine Vision Market offerings. Pharmaceutical and chemical industries are significant industrial verticals leveraging Machine Vision for product inspection and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Industrial Machine Vision is a critical component of automation and productivity in modern manufacturing, enabling real-time inspection, measurements, and quality control in various industries. Machine Vision systems are essential for smart factories, utilizing AI vision processors, robotics, and IoT to streamline production processes, reduce labor costs, and ensure product quality. These systems can detect objects, defects, and perform dimensional gauging in real-time, integrating seamlessly with collaborative robotics and plug-and-play solutions. The Machine Vision Market encompasses various sectors, including automotive, consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, among others. Applications range from automated quality inspection and process control solutions to safety and security systems, such as camera surveillance and traffic monitoring. Machine Vision systems offer high processing power, multi-camera support, and deep learning capabilities, enabling real-time decision-making and improving operational efficiency. However, challenges include integration issues, cyber-attacks, and training requirements. Key components of Machine Vision systems include cameras, sensors, processors, frame grabbers, LED lighting, optics, barcode reading technology, and deep learning software. These systems are essential for industries seeking to maintain quality standards, ensure regulatory compliance, and optimize production processes.

