Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market to Grow by USD 482.4 Billion (2024-2028), Rising Demand for Increasing Asset Utilization in Manufacturing Industries Boosts the Market, Report with Market Evolution Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global industrial machinery remanufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 482.4 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.54% during the forecast period. Rising demand for increasing asset utilization in manufacturing industries is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising adoption of repair and remanufacturing for industrial machinery. However, high initial capital investment in industrial machinery remanufacturing poses a challenge.Key market players include ABB Ltd., Advanced Machine and Engineering Co., Akron Gear and Engineering, Andritz AG, Astro Machine Works Inc., Bardons and Oliver Inc., Bourn and Koch Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Elmas SRL, EMI Equipment Manufacturers International Inc, Exline Inc., Grand Rapids Machine Repair Inc., Innovative Machine Solutions, JTEKT Corp., L and H Industrial Inc., Lee Industrial Contracting, Machine Tool Research Inc., and Pamco Machine Works Inc..

Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.54% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 482.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advanced Machine and Engineering Co., Akron Gear and Engineering, Andritz AG, Astro Machine Works Inc., Bardons and Oliver Inc., Bourn and Koch Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Elmas SRL, EMI Equipment Manufacturers International Inc, Exline Inc., Grand Rapids Machine Repair Inc., Innovative Machine Solutions, JTEKT Corp., L and H Industrial Inc., Lee Industrial Contracting, Machine Tool Research Inc., and Pamco Machine Works Inc.

Industrial machinery remanufacturing is a growing trend in various sectors including agriculture, construction, and manufacturing. Repair and remanufacture of equipment like earthmoving machinery, factory equipment, and packaging machinery are in high demand. The agricultural sector utilizes Global Positioning System (GPS) technology for precision farming, while the packaging industry relies on automation, IoT, and AI for efficient production. Skilled labor, technicians, and engineers are essential for aftermarket services. Infrastructure development fuels the demand for industrial machinery remanufacturing in urbanization, residential buildings, and commercial complexes. OEMs in industries like chemicals, food and beverage, plastics, oil refineries, and steel mills offer remanufacturing services for their products. PackSize company, a leader in automation and packaging machinery, provides spare parts and services for conveyor systems, lathe machines, hydraulic machines, and more. The use of advanced technologies like big data analytics, robotics, and automation enhances the remanufacturing process. Industries like woodworking, paper, semiconductor, and food production machinery undergo remanufacturing to improve manufacturing output and reduce costs. The use of 3D printing, protective film, and advanced sensors in machinery maintenance is on the rise. The future of industrial machinery remanufacturing lies in the coordinated use of technologies like AI, mobile applications, and microchips.

Industrial machinery undergoes significant wear and tear in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and food and beverages due to corrosive and harsh environments. To address this issue, manufacturers offer remanufacturing and repair services using advanced technologies like plasma arc welding and laser cladding. These techniques improve corrosion resistance and abrasion resistance, particularly for pumps. Thermal spray, plasma spray, or laser cladding can hard face machinery before installation. End-users prefer these repairs and refurbishments due to high replacement costs for industrial machinery components.

• Industrial machinery remanufacturing is a growing sector in the manufacturing industry, focusing on repair and remanufacture of various types of machinery. This includes agricultural equipment, packaging machinery, earthmoving equipment, and factory equipment, among others. Challenges in this market include the need for skilled labor and technicians, integration of technologies like IoT, AI, and big data analytics for automation, and the availability of spare parts. Sectors like agriculture, chemicals, food and beverage, and construction are major consumers of remanufactured machinery. OEMs and aftermarket service providers like PackSize Company play a key role in this market, offering products as services and spare parts. Machinery types range from lathe machines and hydraulic machines to conveyor systems and printing machinery. Urbanization and infrastructure development drive demand for remanufactured machinery in residential buildings, commercial complexes, and infrastructure projects. Industries like plastic, oil refineries, steel mills, and food production also benefit from remanufactured machinery, with equipment like extrusion machines, plastic granulators, and robotic welders seeing high demand. The integration of advanced technologies like 3D printing, AI, and satellite mills is transforming the industry, enabling more efficient and coordinated manufacturing output.

• The industrial machinery remanufacturing market faces significant challenges due to the high capital investment required to establish or expand remanufacturing facilities. These facilities necessitate specialized equipment, including machine tools, testing and diagnostic devices, and component refurbishment tools. Establishing such facilities can be costly. Additionally, remanufacturing demands skilled technicians and engineers, trained to disassemble, evaluate, refurbish, and reassemble intricate machinery. Retaining and training this workforce is costly. To ensure the dependability and functionality of remanufactured machinery, stringent quality control processes and testing equipment are essential. These investments are crucial to meet industry and regulatory standards.

1.1 Automotive- The industrial machinery remanufacturing market, particularly in the automotive sector, is a significant player in the value-retention process industry. Companies specialize in remanufacturing components for light-duty cars, trucks, and commercial vehicles. Remanufactured parts function identically to new ones, created through industrial processes adhering to specific technical specifications. These parts come with the same warranty as new ones, are labeled as remanufactured, and the remanufacturer is identified. The automotive industry prioritizes environmental sustainability, with stringent emission standards and regulations. As a result, businesses are transitioning from traditional manufacturing to eco-friendly solutions. Remanufacturing, which involves reassembling or modifying existing parts, has a long-standing tradition in the automotive industry. Besides economic benefits, remanufacturing automotive parts offers environmental advantages, such as energy savings, raw material conservation, and reduced landfill waste. Environmental organizations, including the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have established guidelines to support remanufacturers and minimize their environmental impact. Regulatory frameworks, like the EPA's Comprehensive Procurement Guidelines (CPG) programs, promote waste reduction and resource conservation. The Association of Automotive Parts Remanufacturers (APRA) also provides guidelines for both remanufacturers and customers. The automotive industry's focus on sustainable manufacturing practices, cost-effective machinery maintenance, and demand for remanufactured parts, coupled with regulatory pressure to minimize environmental impact, are driving the growth of the global industrial machinery remanufacturing market in the automotive segment.

Research Analysis

Industrial machinery remanufacturing is the process of restoring used machinery to like-new condition through repair and advanced technological processes. This sustainable approach is gaining popularity across various industries, including agriculture, where remanufactured machinery is used for harvesting and processing crops. In the agricultural sector, Global Positioning System (GPS) technology is increasingly integrated into remanufactured machinery to enhance precision and efficiency. Other sectors, such as packaging, chemicals, food and beverage, and semiconductor manufacturing, also rely on remanufactured machinery for their operations. The success of industrial machinery remanufacturing hinges on the availability of skilled labor, including technicians and engineers, and the necessary infrastructure to support the coordinated manner in which machinery is repaired and remanufactured. Factory equipment, conveying systems, production machinery, packaging systems, lathe machines, hydraulic machines, and power-driven machines are just some of the types of machinery that undergo remanufacturing. Aftermarket service providers play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth functioning of these machines through the deployment of skilled technicians. The remanufacturing process involves disassembling, inspecting, repairing, and reassembling machinery components, as well as upgrading them with new technology. The result is machinery that performs as well as new machinery but at a fraction of the cost. Other industrial machinery, such as woodworking machinery, paper machinery, and food production machinery, also benefit from remanufacturing.

Market Research Overview

Industrial machinery remanufacturing refers to the process of repairing and restoring used machinery to like-new condition, extending their useful life and reducing the need for new purchases. This market encompasses various sectors including agricultural, where GPS technology is increasingly used to optimize equipment performance. In packaging, machinery is remanufactured to meet the demands of the food and beverage industry, while chemicals, earthmoving equipment, and factory equipment undergo the same process. Skilled labor, such as technicians and engineers, are essential for the remanufacturing process. The Internet of Things (IoT), AI, big data analytics, and automation are transforming the industry, enabling predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring. Urbanization and infrastructure development drive the demand for remanufactured machinery in residential buildings, commercial complexes, and infrastructure projects. The aftermarket service sector provides spare parts and products as services, while OEMs and various industries such as plastics, oil refineries, steel mills, and food production benefit from remanufacturing. Types of machinery include lathe machines, hydraulic machines, conveying systems, production machinery, packaging systems, and various types of industrial machinery. Robotics and automation, 3D printing, and advanced sensors are also integral to the industry.

