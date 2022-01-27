Industrial Magnetron Market Size to Reach USD 975.0 Million in 2030 | Increasing Need for More Energy-Efficient Devices is a Key Factor Driving Industry Demand, According to Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial magnetron market size reached USD 439.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing application in heating and chemical process intensiﬁcation is one of the major factors expected to drive market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Heating appliances generally consume more energy due to less resistance in the heating element, resulting in higher costs. The use of industrial magnetrons in heating appliances help in less power consumption as it generates microwave frequencies with the flow of electrons in the magnetic field. In addition, industrial magnetrons are vital in a variety of applications and devices such as microwave ovens, room heaters, Bluetooth devices, Wi-Fi devices, and Global Positioning Devices (GPS) devices, among others. Furthermore, industrial magnetrons are also installed in satellite communication towers to help with better communication signals, radio signals, and television signals for telecommunication and broadcasting respectively, which improves operational effectiveness and accuracy.

Restraints:

However, high initial costs are one of the major factors expected to hamper revenue growth.. Industrial magnetrons are the major components for heating in industrial heating equipment and microwave ovens. Industrial magnetrons are vacuum tubes that work as oscillators. Besides, magnetrons produce high power output by combining magnetic fields with crossed electrons, which have different frequencies and are also used for different types of transmitters, which affects the overall cost of the industrial magnetron depending upon the applications.

Growth Projections:

The global industrial magnetron market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 439.8 Million in 2020 to USD 975.0 Million in 2030. Increasing need for energy efficient devices is one of the major factors propelling revenue growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has been having a wide-ranging impact on various industries. The pandemic has slowed down global economic growth. In addition, the industrial magnetron industry has also been severely impacted but still maintained relatively optimistic growth, owing to demand for industrial magnetrons in radar systems used in defense industry and sector. Furthermore, industrial magnetron are also used in medical applications such as in the treatment of large tumors, removal of unwanted tissue, medical imaging, and structural health monitoring, which is expected to boost industrial magnetron market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Heating and chemical process intensification optimizes the dimensions and operating conditions of the equipment to maximize the outlet temperature while increasing energy efficiency. The intensification of industrial process requires novel concepts of microwave equipment, with greater control over microwave intensity and uniformity at the local level. However, it is difficult to optimize the process and harness the intensification potential of microwaves because the outcomes of heating are unpredictable and unregulated. As a result, new design structures and geometry are needed to boost the regression tree model to predict the outside temperature more accurately, which will result in better energy efficiency.

Geographical Outlook:

North America is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to presence of well-established medical and manufacturing industries in countries in the region.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the global market report include Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc., L3 Harris Technologies, Inc., Hitachi Power Solutions Co., Ltd., Guoguang Electric Co. Ltd., Richardson Electronics Ltd., Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Corporation, MUEGGE GmbH, Fricke und Mallah Microwave Technology GmbH, and Western Electric Co., Inc.

In April 2021 , LG Electronics, Inc. announced the release of the NeON H solar panel, which is ideal for both commercial and residential applications since it provides carbon-free energy and long-term stability, outperforming other solar panels. The NeON H solar panel is fabricated with magnetron sputtering, which results in high conversion efficiency, robust light absorption, and good power generation stability.

Emergen Research has segmented global industrial magnetron market on the basis of product type, cooling type, operating frequency, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Pulsed



Continuous Wave

Cooling Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Air Cooled



Water Cooled

Operating Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

C Band



L Band



S Band



X Band



Ku & Ku Band

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Radar System



Industrial Heating Equipment



Semiconductor Manufacturing



Medical Application



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

Europe

a. Germany

b. France

c. U.K.

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. Benelux

g. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Turkey

e. Rest of MEA

SOURCE Emergen Research