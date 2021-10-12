Industrial Media Converters Market to grow by USD 67.32 million from 2021 to 2025| Advantech Co. Ltd. and Aegis Logistics Ltd. among Key Vendors|Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the industrial media converters market. According to our research, the ease of installation in existing cabling infrastructure is propelling market growth. However, factors such as regular maintenance requirements for fiber optics may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The industrial media converters market has been segmented by geography into APAC, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, 31% of the market's growth will originate from Europe, with Germany and Russian Federation being the key countries.

Based on end-user, the industrial media converters market has been segmented into process industry and discrete industry. The process industries segment will have a significant market growth share during the forecast period.

Some Key Vendors and their Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Advantech Co. Ltd., Aegis Logistics Ltd., Antaira Technologies LLC, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Belden Inc., Infinite Electronics Inc., Moxa Inc., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Siemens AG, and Volktek Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Advantech Co. Ltd.: The company offers industrial Ethernet to fiber and fiber to PoE media converters such as EKI-2742FPI, EKI-2741SXI, EKI-2741SX, among others.

Aegis Logistics Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of industrial media converters such as LGC5212A, LGC5300A, LBH2001A-P-LX-12, among others, through its subsidiary Black box.

Antaira Technologies LLC: The company offers compact and robust Ethernet to fiber industrial media converters such as IMC-100A-ST-M, IMC-100A-M, IMC-100A-M-T, among others.

