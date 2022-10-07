Industrial Metrology Market Worth $14.6 Billion USD by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Metrology Market is expected to grow from USD 10.9 billion in 2022 to USD 14.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The most significant factor driving the growth of the industrial metrology market include surging adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs), rising demand for big data analytics, increasing demand for automobiles in emerging economies, growing demand for quality and inspection equipment in precision manufacturing industry, and increasing focus on manufacturing superior- and uniform-quality products.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=190782079

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Metrology Market"

145 – Tables

58 – Figures

316 – Pages

Quality Control and Inspection to hold the largest share of industrial metrology market for application during the forecast period

Quality control is an integral part of any production process as it helps in the smooth functioning of the production department without incurring any extra cost. Under the quality control and inspection application, metrology is used for CAD-based inspection, dimensional analysis, and machine calibration, among others. Aerospace & defense and automotive are the major industries where industrial metrology equipment are used for quality control and inspection. In the aerospace & defense industry, industrial metrology equipment are used for quality control and inspection of various parts and components. Optical metrology, which is a highly versatile inspection method that ensures equipment quality and design intent achievement, can be an ideal solution to this problem. It has become the "go-to" metrology solution for automotive as well as other industries requiring high-quality control and inspection, owing to its non-contact, non-destructive, fast, highly sensitive, and exceptional resolution and accuracy.

Software segment is projected to register the higher CAGR for offering of the industrial metrology market during the forecast period

The software segment is expected to witness significant growth in the industrial metrology market during the forecast period. Various companies are utilizing industrial metrology software to enhance their manufacturing process. The types of software used for metrology purposes in industries are based on the purpose they serve; these software systems mainly include the software used for measurement, evaluation, and management that are used to improve the measuring operations. Software solutions are used to acquire and process data collected by the hardware component of metrology equipment, such as CMMs and scanners. Dimensional measurement information system (DMIS) includes a dimensional measurement software package for CMMs and portable measurement devices and laser trackers to measure the dimensions of the parts of various components in the aerospace and automotive industries. Other software solutions include CAD/CAM software, automation software, cloud software, imaging software, metrology X4, metrology X4 V5 embedded, and Vision64 Map Software.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=190782079

North America is projected to register the largest market share of the industrial metrology market in 2027

Automotive and aerospace & defense are the major industries contributing to the growth of the industrial metrology market in the North America. The region is one of the leading automotive manufacturers in the world, making it a prime adopter of metrological offerings to ensure high-quality products and, thus, an attractive market for industrial metrology. The automotive industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the aerospace & defense industry. The aerospace & defense segment is growing rapidly and is expected to generate high revenue for the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the heightened demand for metrological offerings in the region.

Hexagon (Sweden), Nikon (Japan), FARO Technologies (US), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Jenoptik (Germany), KLA Corporation (US), Renishaw (UK), Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), Creaform (Canada), Precision Products (US), CARMAR ACCURACY (Taiwan), Baker Hughes (US), CyberOptics (US), Cairnhill Metrology (Singapore), ATT Metrology Services (US), SGS Group (Switzerlands), TriMet (US), Automated Precision (US), Applied Materials (US), Perceptron (US), JLM Advance Technical Service (US), Intertek Group (UK), Bruker (US), and Metrologic Group (France). are among the key players operating in the industrial metrology market. These players are increasingly undertaking strategies such as product launches and development, expansions, partnerships, contracts, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=190782079

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

3D Metrology Market by Product Type (CMM, ODS, VMM, 3D AOI, 3D X-ray &CT), Application (Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation), Offering, End-user Industry and Geography (2022-2027)

3D Scanner Market by Offering (Hardware, Software and Solutions, Services), Type (3D Laser Scanners, Structured Light Scanners), Range, Technology, Product, Application, End-Use Industry, Region (2021-2026)

Inline Metrology Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Product (CMM, Machine Vision Systems, Optical Scanners), Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Digital Imaging Market by Technology (Machine Vision, Metrology, Radiography, and LiDAR), Application (Inspection, Reverse Engineering, and Surveying), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

3D Laser Scanner Market by Range (Short, Medium, and Long), Product (Tripod Mounted, Fixed CMM Based, Portable CMM Based, and Desktop), Offering (Hardware & Software and After-Sales Services), Application, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-metrology-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-metrology.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets