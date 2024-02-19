Industrial Metrology Market worth $20.6 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial metrology market was valued at USD 14.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The industrial metrology market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for quality and inspection equipment in the precision manufacturing industry. There is a growing focus on manufacturing superior- and uniform-quality products, which necessitates the use of advanced metrology solutions for precise measurement and inspection. Additionally, the surging demand for big data analytics is contributing to the growth of the industrial metrology market as manufacturers seek to leverage data-driven insights for process optimization and quality control.

Industrial Metrology Market

145 – Tables

58 – Figures

309 – Pages

Industrial Metrology Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 14.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 20.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Equipment, Application, End-User Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of data integrity and protection against cyber security Key Market Opportunities Rise in demand for industry 5.0 Key Market Drivers Integration of IoT sensors with industrial metrology for promoting evolution in smart manufacturing



By Application: Quality Control & Inspection is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The industrial metrology market, particularly the surge in demand for 3D metrology equipment, is a significant driver of growth, notably within manufacturing industries where it is increasingly utilized for quality control and inspection purposes. The rising competition and imperative to enhance safety have driven widespread adoption of quality control and inspection systems across diverse industries, including automotive, aerospace and defense, and semiconductors. Moreover, the adoption of advanced inspection tools and technologies, such as automated quality inspection systems, is expected to improve the accuracy, efficiency, and overall reliability of quality control efforts, thereby further contributing to the expansion of quality control and inspection applications.

By Offering: Services offered account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Service-based offerings are projected to experience growth in the industrial metrology market driven by various factors. The increasing need for regular system upgrades is propelling the expansion of after-sales services, ensuring the continual optimization of metrology systems. Additionally, there is a growing demand for part sourcing and outsourcing aimed at reducing overall production costs. This trend is fostering the growth of measurement services, which provide cost-effective solutions for precise measurement and inspection tasks, thereby improving operational efficiency and competitiveness within the market.

By End-user industry: The automotive industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for electric vehicles and the imperative for highly dependable and quality processes are additional factors propelling the growth of the industrial metrology market within the automotive industry. Automotive manufacturers are progressively embracing 3D solutions and optical inspection techniques, offering significant advantages to the sector. These technologies enable production teams to utilize 3D scanning solutions at various stages of the design process, encompassing product development, design refinement, reverse engineering, as well as quality control and assurance efforts.

By Region: North America to hold a larger market share in 2023.

North America stands out as the swiftest expanding sector in the industrial metrology industry. The region's dominance is fueled by the growing demand for automation and extensive utilization of industrial metrology across critical sectors like automotive, aerospace, defense, and manufacturing. Moreover, North America's leadership position is reinforced by the presence of major market players such as FARO, KLA Corporation, and Baker Hughes Company.

The major players in the industrial metrology companies include Hexagon AB (Sweden), Nikon Corporation (Japan), FARO (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), JENOPTIK (Germany), KLA Corporation (US), Renishaw plc (UK), Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), CREAFORM (Canada).

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets