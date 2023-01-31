Industrial mixers market: Driven by growing demand for mixers for sanitary applications - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial mixers market size is forecast to increase by USD 892.09 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.72%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand for mixers for sanitary applications, the growing demand for ultra-high-shear mixers, and custom-designed mixers gaining prominence. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Mixers Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ACUMIX Inc., Admix Inc., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, amixon GmbH, Ebara Corp., EKATO HOLDING GmbH, GEA Group AG, Heilig Mixing Technology B.V., ILC Dover LP, JWB Systems Inc., Kady International, Lindor Products BV, NOV Inc., Paul O. Abbe, Satake Technologies Sdn Bhd, Silverson Machines Inc., SPX FLOW Inc., Statiflo Group, Sulzer Management Ltd., and Xylem Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (top-mounted, side-mounted, and bottom-mounted), end-user (chemical industry, food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth will be significant in the top-mounted segment during the forecast period. Top-mounted mixers find applications in many industrial processes, such as mixing, dispersing, homogenization, and suspension. In addition, the rising demand for top-mounted mixers from the chemicals and food and beverage industries is fueling the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this Industrial Mixers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Industrial Mixers Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Industrial Mixers Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Industrial Mixers Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Industrial Mixers Market vendors

Industrial Mixers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 892.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACUMIX Inc., Admix Inc., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, amixon GmbH, Ebara Corp., EKATO HOLDING GmbH, GEA Group AG, Heilig Mixing Technology B.V., ILC Dover LP, JWB Systems Inc., Kady International, Lindor Products BV, NOV Inc., Paul O. Abbe, Satake Technologies Sdn Bhd, Silverson Machines Inc., SPX FLOW Inc., Statiflo Group, Sulzer Management Ltd., and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial mixers market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial mixers market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Top mounted - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Top mounted - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Top mounted - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Top mounted - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Top mounted - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Side mounted - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Side mounted - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Side mounted - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Side mounted - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Side mounted - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Bottom mounted - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Bottom mounted - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Bottom mounted - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Bottom mounted - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Bottom mounted - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Chemical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Chemical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Food and beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Food and beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ACUMIX Inc.

Exhibit 120: ACUMIX Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: ACUMIX Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: ACUMIX Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Admix Inc.

Exhibit 123: Admix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Admix Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Admix Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Exhibit 126: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Overview



Exhibit 127: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key news



Exhibit 129: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Segment focus

12.6 Ebara Corp.

Exhibit 131: Ebara Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Ebara Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Ebara Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Ebara Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 EKATO HOLDING GmbH

Exhibit 135: EKATO HOLDING GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 136: EKATO HOLDING GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: EKATO HOLDING GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 GEA Group AG

Exhibit 138: GEA Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 139: GEA Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 140: GEA Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: GEA Group AG - Segment focus

12.9 ILC Dover LP

Exhibit 142: ILC Dover LP - Overview



Exhibit 143: ILC Dover LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: ILC Dover LP - Key offerings

12.10 JWB Systems Inc.

Exhibit 145: JWB Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: JWB Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: JWB Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Kady International

Exhibit 148: Kady International - Overview



Exhibit 149: Kady International - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Kady International - Key offerings

12.12 Lindor Products BV

Exhibit 151: Lindor Products BV - Overview



Exhibit 152: Lindor Products BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Lindor Products BV - Key offerings

12.13 NOV Inc.

Exhibit 154: NOV Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: NOV Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: NOV Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: NOV Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Silverson Machines Inc.

Exhibit 158: Silverson Machines Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Silverson Machines Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Silverson Machines Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 SPX FLOW Inc.

Exhibit 161: SPX FLOW Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: SPX FLOW Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: SPX FLOW Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: SPX FLOW Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Sulzer Management Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Sulzer Management Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Sulzer Management Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Sulzer Management Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Sulzer Management Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Sulzer Management Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Xylem Inc.

Exhibit 170: Xylem Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Xylem Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Xylem Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Xylem Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

