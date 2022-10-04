Industrial Monitoring Relays Market to record USD 597.97 Mn growth; APAC to occupy 37% market share -- Technavio

Oct 04, 2022, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Monitoring Relays Market by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 597.97 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in APAC. The high urbanization rate and the increasing use of electronics among the population are creating immense opportunities for vendors operating in the region.
Technavio categorizes the global industrial monitoring relays market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.
The market in focus is driven by factors such as the growing need for safe and reliable monitoring devices for power equipment, rising demand for remote monitoring in the power sector, and the modernization of power network. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The global industrial monitoring relays market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous established and emerging vendors. The leading vendors in the market hold a significant market share. They have the financial resources and technical expertise to carry out the R&D. Moreover, they have strong brand recognition, established distribution networks, and an extensive product portfolio. Hence, small and medium-sized players find it difficult to compete with established players in terms of technological advances and access to distribution networks to expand their market presence. Thus, they adopt competitive pricing strategies to improve market penetration.
- End-user
- Power Industry
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Others
The power industry is the key end-user in the market. The need to maintain a continuous supply of electricity in power plants and improve the longevity of equipment will accelerate the adoption of industrial monitoring relays in the power industry during the forecast period.
- Product
- Voltage Monitoring Relays
- Phase Monitoring Relays
- Others
The demand for voltage monitoring relays has been significant among end-users in the market. Voltage monitoring relays are easy to install, do not require current transformers, and, therefore, are less expensive. Also, they need only voltage connections so that they can be connected independently of the system load. Such benefits are increasing their demand in the market.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- The Middle East and Africa
- South America
37% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. Rising investments in renewable energy technologies such as solar and wind and an increase in the number of nuclear reactors are expected to foster the growth of the industrial monitoring relays market in APAC over the forecast period.
To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial monitoring relays market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., AIC Technik Pvt. Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Banner Engineering Corp., Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Broyce Control, Coto Technology, Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc, FINDER SpA, Fujitsu Ltd., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Macromatic Industrial Controls Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Shenle Corp Ltd, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Industrial Monitoring Relays Market Size
- Industrial Monitoring Relays Market Trends
- Industrial Monitoring Relays Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial monitoring relays market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial monitoring relays market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial monitoring relays market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial monitoring relays market vendors
- Industrial Relays Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
- Safety Programmable Controllers Market in North America by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Industrial Monitoring Relays Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 597.97 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.1
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., AIC Technik Pvt. Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Banner Engineering Corp., Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Broyce Control, Coto Technology, Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc, FINDER SpA, Fujitsu Ltd., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Macromatic Industrial Controls Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Shenle Corp Ltd, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Power industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Power industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Power industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Power industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Power industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Oil and gas industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Oil and gas industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Chemical industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Chemical industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Voltage monitoring relays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Voltage monitoring relays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Voltage monitoring relays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Voltage monitoring relays - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Voltage monitoring relays - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Phase monitoring relays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Phase monitoring relays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Phase monitoring relays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Phase monitoring relays - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Phase monitoring relays - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 104: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 108: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 ALSTOM SA
- Exhibit 123: ALSTOM SA - Overview
- Exhibit 124: ALSTOM SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: ALSTOM SA - Key news
- Exhibit 126: ALSTOM SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: ALSTOM SA - Segment focus
- 11.5 Banner Engineering Corp.
- Exhibit 128: Banner Engineering Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Banner Engineering Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Banner Engineering Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Bender GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 131: Bender GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Bender GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Bender GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 11.7 Eaton Corp. Plc
- Exhibit 134: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus
- 11.8 FINDER SpA
- Exhibit 139: FINDER SpA - Overview
- Exhibit 140: FINDER SpA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: FINDER SpA - Key offerings
- 11.9 FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 142: FURUKAWA Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: FURUKAWA Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: FURUKAWA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: FURUKAWA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Exhibit 146: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 149: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 151: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Schneider Electric SE - Key news
- Exhibit 154: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 11.12 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 156: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 159: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: Siemens AG - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 164: Research methodology
- Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 166: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations
Share this article