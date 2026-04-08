Industrial Motor Market to Reach US$ 31.9 Billion by 2033 Driven by Energy Efficiency and Automation Trends - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial motor market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$ 23.1 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 31.9 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.7% in the coming years. This growth is fueled by rapid industrialization, rising adoption of automation, and increasing focus on energy-efficient systems. Industrial motors are essential for applications such as pumps, compressors, conveyors, and robotics, forming the backbone of modern industrial operations. Market dynamics highlight a shift toward smart, connected motors integrated with sensors and predictive maintenance capabilities, enhancing performance and reducing downtime.

Key Highlights

The global industrial motor market is projected to reach US$ 31.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2026 to 2033.

Asia Pacific leads the market with a 45% share, driven by strong manufacturing activity in China and India.

Europe is the fastest-growing region, supported by stringent energy efficiency regulations and industrial modernization initiatives.

AC motors dominate with a 65% market share, owing to their reliability, durability, and wide industrial usage.

Servo motors are the fastest-growing segment, fueled by rising demand for precision and automation in Industry 4.0 environments.

Increasing adoption of energy-efficient IE3 and IE4 motors is helping industries reduce electricity consumption and operational costs.

Growing integration of IoT-enabled smart motors is enabling predictive maintenance and improving overall industrial efficiency.

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Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Motors

The growing emphasis on energy efficiency is a major driver for the industrial motor market. Electric motors consume nearly half of global electricity, prompting industries to adopt high-efficiency IE3 and IE4 motors to reduce operational costs and energy consumption. This transition is strongly supported by global regulatory frameworks that mandate minimum efficiency standards and encourage replacement of legacy motor systems. Industries upgrading to energy-efficient motors can achieve energy savings of up to 10%, significantly improving long-term profitability while supporting sustainability goals. The push toward decarbonization and reduced emissions further strengthens adoption across sectors such as manufacturing, power generation, and water treatment. Governments and regulatory bodies across regions are enforcing stricter compliance standards, accelerating the transition toward advanced motor technologies.

Manufacturers are responding by developing motors with improved materials, optimized designs, and enhanced thermal performance. These innovations not only reduce energy consumption but also extend equipment lifespan, making energy-efficient motors a compelling investment despite higher initial costs.

Expansion of Industrial Automation and Smart Manufacturing

The rapid expansion of industrial automation is significantly driving demand for advanced motor technologies. Industries worldwide are increasingly adopting robotics, automated production lines, and smart manufacturing systems to improve productivity and operational efficiency. Industrial motors play a central role in these systems by enabling precise motion control and high-performance operations. The adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies is accelerating integration of motors with IoT-enabled systems, allowing real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved asset management. Sensor-equipped motors help reduce downtime and optimize performance, making them highly valuable in automated environments.

Sectors such as automotive, electronics, and food processing are leading adopters of automation, driving strong demand for servo and stepper motors. The increasing deployment of industrial robots further amplifies the need for high-precision motor solutions. As manufacturers continue to invest in digital transformation, the demand for intelligent motor systems is expected to grow steadily, positioning automation as a long-term growth catalyst for the market.

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Key Highlight: ABB Divests Robotics Business to SoftBank in 2025

A standout development in 2025 was ABB Ltd.'s agreement to sell its robotics division to SoftBank Group for approximately $5.4 billion. The move marks a significant strategic shift, as ABB restructures its portfolio to focus more on core areas such as electrification, motion (industrial motors and drives), and automation.

The transaction follows ABB's earlier plan to spin off the robotics unit but ultimately opting for a full sale. By divesting this segment, ABB aims to unlock capital and streamline its operations, reinforcing its position in higher-growth and higher-margin businesses, particularly those tied to industrial motor systems and energy-efficient technologies.

The deal reflects ABB's broader strategy to prioritize its Motion business, which includes industrial motors and drives, positioning the company to strengthen its competitiveness in these segments. The capital generated is expected to support future investments and potential acquisitions aligned with this focus.

This signals a clear shift toward core industrial motor and electrification businesses. By exiting robotics, ABB is concentrating resources on expanding its motor and drive portfolio, highlighting a broader industry trend where companies refine their focus to scale leadership in key segments.

Segmentation Insights: AC Motors Lead While Servo Motors Drive High-Precision Growth

AC motors dominate the industrial motor market, accounting for approximately 65% share, supported by their reliability, cost-effectiveness, and broad applicability across industrial operations. Their ability to perform efficiently in demanding environments and handle diverse power requirements makes them the preferred choice for applications such as pumps, compressors, and conveyors. High durability and low maintenance needs further strengthen their position as the leading segment. In contrast, servo motors are the fastest-growing category, driven by rising demand for precision, speed, and automation in advanced manufacturing systems. Their superior control and responsiveness make them essential for robotics and Industry 4.0 applications. As industries increasingly adopt smart and automated technologies, demand for high-performance motion control solutions continues to accelerate, positioning servo motors as a key growth engine within the market.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Dominance with Europe Emerging as Fastest-Growing Industrial Motor Market

Asia Pacific leads the global industrial motor market, accounting for approximately 45% of market share, driven by strong manufacturing activity and rapid industrial expansion across China and India. The region benefits from large-scale production capabilities, cost advantages, and increasing investments in automation and power infrastructure, making it the primary hub for both demand and supply. North America maintains steady growth, supported by advanced industrial infrastructure, strong policy support for energy efficiency, and rising adoption of smart motor systems across manufacturing and energy sectors, with a projected CAGR of around 5.5%. Europe, holding nearly 25% market share, is emerging as the fastest-growing region, fueled by stringent energy efficiency regulations, sustainability goals, and widespread industrial modernization. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France are accelerating adoption of high-performance and energy-efficient motors through Industry 4.0 integration. Retrofitting of existing infrastructure and focus on carbon reduction continue to strengthen regional demand. Overall, while Asia Pacific dominates in volume and production, Europe is witnessing the most rapid transformation toward advanced, energy-efficient motor technologies, shaping the future growth trajectory of the global market.

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Market Segmentation

By Motor Type

AC Motors (Induction Motors, Synchronous Motors)

DC Motors (Brushed DC Motors, Brushless DC Motors (BLDC))

Servo Motors

Stepper Motors

By Voltage

Low Voltage Motors (<1 kV)

Medium Voltage Motors (1 kV - 6.6 kV)

High Voltage Motors (>6.6 kV)

By Power Output

Fractional Horsepower (FHP)

Integral Horsepower (IHP)

By Industry

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Water & Wastewater

Metals & Mining

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players in the industrial motor market include ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Nidec Corporation, WEG S.A., and Rockwell Automation.

ABB focuses on digitalization and smart motor technologies, enhancing predictive maintenance capabilities.

Siemens emphasizes energy-efficient motor solutions and integration with industrial automation systems.

Nidec continues expanding its global manufacturing footprint to meet rising demand.

WEG invests in sustainable motor technologies and renewable energy applications.

Rockwell Automation leverages its expertise in industrial automation to deliver integrated motor-driven solutions.

Companies are increasingly focusing on innovation, digital integration, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position. Customization, energy efficiency, and smart capabilities remain key competitive differentiators in the evolving industrial motor market.

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