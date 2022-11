Industrial Motors Global Market to Reach $101 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 8.76%

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Motors Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% during 2022-2027.



MARKET OVERVIEW



An industrial electric motor is an electromechanical machine found in major industrial products worldwide. Industrial electric motors translate electrical energy into mechanical energy and are used in conveyors, pumps, fans, and other industrial machinery. The industrial motors market is segmented into AC and DC motors. These motors can be further classified into low, medium, and high voltage types and are distributed through various sales channels.



Increasing infrastructural development in emerging nations and residential construction in the U.S., the growth of the oil & gas industry, and the growing production in the chemical industry are expected to drive the growth of the global industrial motors market. Further, China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a vast population pool, industrial establishments, a growing economy, and increasing industrial expenditures.



The industrial motors market sales in the APAC region will see steady growth driven by expenditure on infrastructure and industrial production growth. Many APAC countries, including China and India, are expected to announce remarkable gains in the industrial motors market, with essential infrastructure expansion in the industrial sector and building services during the forecast period. The U.S. remains the third-largest industrial motors market in 2021 due to its robust process manufacturing and oil & gas industries. However, APAC and Europe remained the top two regions with higher demand for motors in various sectors.



OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS

Demand For IE4 Efficiency Low Voltage Motors



Worldwide electricity consumption is projected to double by 2050. It has been expected that around the same time, policymakers would reduce their country's CO2 emissions by half to mitigate climate change. Electric motors account for around 40% of global energy use. Industries are another primary global energy user, and motors used in industrial plants usually consume between 65 and 80% of total plant electricity. Thus, an energy-efficient motor is anticipated to create a trend in the industrial motors market during the forecast period. In Europe, the upcoming transition from IE2 or IE3 motors to IE4 was scheduled to begin in 2017, which will continue in the forecast period. Also, to meet the efficiency level, fitting a VFD, which has ratings equivalent to IE3, has been permitted during this phase to increase the efficiency of IE3 motors.



Increase In Automation Expenditure



The global industrial motors market is growing continuously as the demand for integrated and scalable products is at an all-time high. This rise is seen in highly industrialized economies and developing countries as companies look to bypass old technologies and jump directly into the latest trends. Also, as conventional IT principles combine with manufacturing technology, companies use the concept of "digital manufacturing works or factory," which provides a distinctive competitive advantage to companies in their respective industries. Various industries have used a high level of automation to quicken processes and precision. Hence, motors that provide higher frequency and accuracy and are automated after reset have been increasing in demand, including servomotors, electric motors, and others.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



Segmentation by Product

AC Motor

DC Motor



Segmentation by Power Output

Integral Horsepower

Fractional Horsepower



Segmentation by Voltage

Low

Medium

High



Segmentation by Efficiency

IE1

IE2

IE3

IE4



Segmentation by Sales Channel

Direct to End-user

Direct to OEM

Direct to System Integrator

Distributor to End-user

Distributor to OEM

Distributor to System Integrator



Segmentation by End-User

HVAC

F&B

Power Generation

Mining

Automotive

Machine Tools

Elevators and Escalators

Warehousing

Paper & Paperboard

Oil & Gas

Metal Processing

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Packaging

Others

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Australia

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Chile

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Vendors

ABB

Allied Motion Technologies

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Eaton

Johnson Electric

Nidec

Regal Beloit Corporation

Siemens

WEG

Other Prominent Vendors

ARC Systems

Ametek

Bonfiglioli

Brook Crompton

Dana Brevini Power Transmission

Fuji Electric

Maxon

Rockwell Automation

Sew-Eurodrive

TECO-Westinghouse

