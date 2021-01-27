Industrial Motors Market Size to Reach Revenues over USD 88 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global industrial motors market report.

The industrial motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global industrial motor market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of over 8% by value and 11% by volume during the forecast period. Regions such as APAC and Europe are expected to dominate the demand in the market due to increased opportunities with upcoming industrial development in HVAC, F&B, oil & gas, and other industries. The AC motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% and DC at 4% by revenue during the forecast period. The rapidly changing technological environment is expected to adversely affect vendors as continual innovations and upgrades as per schemes and government policies are the characteristics of this market. The market is highly fragmented with various vendors that operate and sell industrial motors across the world and there is intense competition among vendors for market share. The demand for industrial motors is anticipated to grow due to increased industrial production and replacement of old motors with energy-efficient motors. China , the Middle East , and the US are the most competitive regions with increased industrial initiatives. Supply chain pressure will lead to increased direct sales from manufacturers, thus disrupting sales channel through distributors. The trend toward green economies is encouraging the industrial sector to adopt energy-efficient motors, so the demand will grow, particularly in the IE3 and IE4 industrial motor market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, voltage, efficiency, end-user, sales channel, power output, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors and 10 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/industrial-motors-market-size-analysis

Industrial Motors Market – Segmentation

High-efficiency DC motors are expected to gain importance due to long-lasting operational life, low maintenance, and low energy consumption. A large-scale adoption in forklift chemical injection pumps and HVAC applications is estimated to drive the market growth by 2026.

IE2 low-voltage motors are anticipated to grow during the forecast period as several customers have replaced IE1 with IE2 ones. Changes in government energy-efficiency regulations are influencing growth across the world. However, the growth of the IE2 motors market is likely to be affected due to the adoption of efficient IE3 and IE4 motors.

Low-voltage industrial motors are expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. The growth in the manufacturing sector worldwide and the application of several technological products such as smart sensors are likely to increase the demand. Low-voltage motors are characterized by high reliability, ruggedness, and efficiency, hence their adoption in industrial or commercial environments, building management systems, shipbuilding, and infrastructure is high.

Industrial Motors Market by Product

AC

DC

Industrial Motors Market by Voltage

Low

Medium

High

Industrial Motors Market by Efficiency

IE1

IE2

IE3

IE4

Industrial Motors Market by End-user

HVAC

F&B

Power Generation

Mining

Machine Tools

Elevators and Escalators

Warehousing

Paper & Paperboard

Oil & Gas

Metal Processing

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Packaging

Others

Industrial Motors Market by Power Output

Integral Horsepower

Fractional Horsepower

Industrial Motors Market by Sales Channel

Direct to End-user

Direct to OEM

Direct to System Integrator

Distributor to End-user

Distributor to OEM

Distributor to System Integrator

Industrial Motors Market – Dynamics

In the past few years, Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) is being increasingly used with motors to increase their efficiency as well as to make them cost-effective. Several IE2 and IE3 motors are used along with VFD, which, in turn, enables these motors to meet the specifications of higher efficiency of IE4 motors. Moreover, many countries in Europe such as Switzerland and others have passed regulations on the use of VFD with motors. Installation of IE2 motors is only allowed if they are used with VFD. Also, several end-user industries across the globe are using VFD with IE3 motors to deliver the same results as IE4 motors and beat the high costs associated with IE4 motors. Since motors consume a lot of energy and generate significant costs, many vendors are increasingly using VFDs with their motors. This is enabling end-users to incorporate motors in their operations without being worried about cost. APAC and Latin America are expected to witness promising growth in terms of VFD sales owing to stringent regulations and law enforcement on the use of energy-efficient motors.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Demand for IE4 Efficiency Low Voltage Motors

Increasing Infrastructural Development in the Middle East Region

Growth in Warehouses in the APAC Region

Increase in Automation Expenditure

Industrial Motors Market – Geography

APAC is considered to have the highest growth in terms of industrial development, digital & technological transformations, as well as the economy. Asia's rise has been one of the most rapid innovations in the last 30 years due to increasing consumption and production in several sectors and industries. It is expected that in the coming 10-20 years, Asia's industrial sector will be leading in the global market, starting from the internet to trade, from luxury goods to energy, and many others. This reflects the huge potential of industrial motors supported by a rapidly growing economy and industrialization.

Industrial Motors Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Chile



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Vendors

ABB

Allied Motion Technologies

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Eaton

Johnson Electric

Nidec

Regal Beloit Corporation

Siemens

WEG

Other Prominent Vendors

ARC Systems

Ametek

Bonfiglioli

Brook Crompton

Dana Brevini Power Transmission

Fuji Electric

Maxon

Rockwell Automation

Sew- Eurodrive

TECO-Westinghouse

