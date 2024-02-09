Industrial Nanotech Announces New Patent Application Filing by Stuart Burchill

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Nanotech Inc. (OTC PINK:INTK), at the forefront of the nanotechnology sector, proudly announces the filing of patent application number 63/551,138 with the USPTO. This patent is for a revolutionary thermally insulating adhesive designed specifically for automobile headliners, a creation of Stuart Burchill. This invention is a direct response to a need from a globally recognized automobile manufacturer and was made possible through Industrial Nanotech's recent partnership with a distributor that operates in both Germany and Poland.

Stuart Burchill, the esteemed founder of Industrial Nanotech Inc. and the mastermind behind the company's entire range of products available in 63 countries for the past two decades, showcases his exceptional innovation and dedication once again. His latest invention in the automotive sector is set to redefine industry standards by offering a 34% reduction in heat transfer, aligning with the proven effectiveness of the company's existing product lineup. This claim is supported by thorough testing in ISO 90001 certified independent laboratories across Italy, England, and the United States.

In his consulting capacity, Burchill continues to steer Industrial Nanotech Inc. towards pioneering advancements in material science. The patent for the automobile headliner adhesive is anticipated to be licensed to Industrial Nanotech Inc. under a specific agreement, marking yet another significant achievement in the company's journey of technological innovation.

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, this release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions, involving risks and uncertainties. These include potential impacts from competitive products, challenges in meeting customer demand, managing company growth, integrating new technologies, equipment, or personnel, as well as navigating the effects of economic and business conditions. Industrial Nanotech Inc. is not required to revise or update any forward-looking statements due to events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

