Industrial Need for Affordable Packaging Drives Plastic Liners Market to US$ 7.1 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The plastic liners market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for industrial solutions and sustainable packaging options. The rising use of plastic liners in industrial packaging to limit material loss and damage is also fueling growth. Plastic liners are used in various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and industrial chemicals, to protect products from dust, chemicals, moisture, and spillage.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The plastic liner market valuation is US$ 4.8 billion in 2023. The market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2023. At the end of the forecast period by 2033, the value of the market is expected to reach US$ 7.1 billion.

Plastic Liners Market to Grow, Driven by Industrial and Food and beverage Sectors

The growing industrial sector drives the demand for packaging material. Plastic liners are the preferred choice for many players in the industrial sector. Plastic liners are used as packaging material in many industries, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and industrial chemicals.

The food & beverage industry is particularly lucrative for plastic liners. Plastic liners are preferred because of the protective packaging solutions provided. Plastic liners protect food products from dust, chemicals, and moisture. Plastic liners also offer protection against spillage of material and reduce wastage.

Plastic liners are used in both commercial and residential spaces. The varying plastic liner sizes ensure the product can be used for bulk and small packaging. Trends like scented plastic liners make sure the market remains versatile.

"Environmental concerns related to plastic are set to act as a stumbling block for the market as people become increasingly aware of the need for sustainability. Market players are thus shifting their focus to recyclable and biodegradable plastic production," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Key Takeaways from the Plastic Liner Market

The plastic liner market is valued at US$ 4.8 billion in 2023.

in 2023. Polyethylene is the material most commonly found in plastic liners. In 2023, polyethylene is expected to account for 41.3% of the market share by material.

The food & beverages industry is the leader in the end-use sector segment. In 2023, the food & beverage segment holds a share of 39.2% of the market.

India is expected to show fast growth in sales of plastic liners. The CAGR of the Indian market is expected to be 6.4% from 2023 to 2033.

is expected to show fast growth in sales of plastic liners. The CAGR of the Indian market is expected to be 6.4% from 2023 to 2033. China also has huge market potential due to its large-scale exports. In China , the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

also has huge market potential due to its large-scale exports. In , the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. The Thailand market for plastic liners is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2033.

Competitive Landscape of the Plastic Liner Market

Large-scale industry players co-exist with smaller-scale entities whose focus is local. Manufacturing products that meet regulation standards is a fast-developing need in the market. Some prominent companies in the market include Berry Global Group, RRR Supply, Inc., A-Pac Manufacturing Co., Inc., and Plascon Group International Plastics Inc.

Recent Developments

In October 2023 , a new manufacturing line for containers was opened in Germany by the CDF Corporation. The company collaborated with the local company Natsan to undertake the venture.

, a new manufacturing line for containers was opened in by the CDF Corporation. The company collaborated with the local company Natsan to undertake the venture. In August 2022 , a packaging plant in the Czech Republic was taken over by Amcor PLC. The company aims to increase its influence in the region.

, a packaging plant in the was taken over by Amcor PLC. The company aims to increase its influence in the region. Also, in August 2022 , United Kingdom company FFP Packaging Solutions was taken over by Constantia Flexibles. Constantia Flexibles thus increased its foothold in the market.

