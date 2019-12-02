Industrial Networks and Allied Seals International Announce Renewed Partnership

SPRING, Texas, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Networks and Allied Seals International have renewed their years-long partnership and commitment to bringing security solutions to the shipping and transportation industry. Since 2007, Allied Seals International has complimented Industrial Network's mission to automate and simplify the way that shippers and manufacturers conduct their security processes.

"We know that our solution and the product that Allied Seals provides are complimentary of each other. In that, we hope to cater a more seamless, but also a more cost-effective security solution for all shippers," said Jimmy Finster, President of Industrial Networks.

Allied Seals provides cable, bolt, indicative, and high-security seals complaint with C-TPAT and FAST regulations, as well as RFID-enabled seals. Additionally, any seal can be customized with the user's choice of colors, printing names or logos, bar coding, cable lengths, and more.

The YardMaster Mobile® and INetRail Mobile® Seals Application allows users to scan a railcar AEI tag followed by the barcoded security seal to pair the two together, providing the highest level of accuracy and efficiency in acquiring and programming seal IDs. INet provides for a wireless upload to a third-party or internal logistics software, eliminating the need for hand-written or manually entered seal IDs. Additionally, the INT150 Mobile AEI-Reading Tablet is also complete with a camera capable of taking photos to verify seal status.

"Industrial Networks has been an important partner for years and we are thrilled to renew and continue that alliance for years to come," said Allied Seals General Manager Peter Graham. "They have created a practical, user-friendly way to utilize the full potential and visibility that our seals can provide."

About Industrial Networks

Industrial Networks is the leading provider of railyard automation and data acquisition systems for manufacturing and shipping operations in North America. Our expertise touches operations run by rail shippers, short line and Class I railroads, trucking, marine freight, and more. Our close relationship with Bourque Logistics, the leading provider of rail transportation software to shippers in North America, gives us over 75 years of experience providing state-of-the-art rail automation. For more information, visit www.inetlp.com.

About Allied Seals International

Allied Seals International is a leading provider of seals for shipping and transportation security worldwide. Offering cable, bolt, indicative, and high-security seals complaint with C-TPAT requirements, Allied boasts a robust and customizable product line. A certified small, woman-owned business, Allied Seals services customers around the world from our bases of operation in Novato, California and Spring, Texas. For more information or for a quote, call 1-866-NO TAMPER or visit www.alliedsealsintl.com.

