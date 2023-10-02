Industrial Networks' SMRTag™ Technology Revolutionizes Rail Inventory

News provided by

Industrial Networks

02 Oct, 2023, 13:11 ET

INet Develops Next Generation Railcar Location Tracking Technology

SPRING, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Networks LLC (INet), a pioneer in North American industrial logistics systems for almost 20 years, proudly announces their SMRTag™ system which fully automates railcar inventory collection for industrial railyards. INet's SMRTag™ uses the latest in IoT- based location and asset management technologies which enables single-point collection of multiple railcars for industrial shipping and storage facilities. INet will continue to enhance its SMRTag™ system for in-transit train solutions that deliver railcar consist and health datasets to provide onboard consolidation of car-specific as well as consist-wide telemetry.

Continue Reading
Railcar Location System In-Plant
Railcar Location System In-Plant
Railcar Location System In-Transit
Railcar Location System In-Transit

Currently, railcar inventory residing on track facilities are either manually written down or individually scanned leading to time-consuming and potentially unsafe practices which require workers to visit each railcar individually. The SMRTag™ system revolutionizes this process with INet's SMRTMesh™ network by strategically positioning battery-operated, ground-mounted anchors throughout the railyard to locate each SMRTag™ affixed to the railcar to give its exact position in the railyard. The INet technology significantly increases the speed and accuracy of railcar inventory while reducing tedious manual work and improving worker safety and efficiency.

Further, INet has ensured that SMRTag™ is compatible with AAR railroad standards allowing development of systems for real-time location and sequence information for trains. These systems can handle millions of data points per second through simplified, resilient communications which inherently understands, and monitors, the organization of any consist. The SMRTag™ Open API allows sensor integration for a wide variety of events such as impact, pressure, load/empty, and temperature that will enhance the safety and condition of rail assets and their cargo.

"We are pleased to offer shippers, railroads and repair facilities our SMRTag™ technology, which offers significant improvements in INet's inventory and inspection solutions." said Jimmy Finster, President of Industrial Networks. "Our innovation not only enhances efficiency, but also improves overall railroad safety in the rail industry. We believe the SMRTag™ system has the potential to transform rail asset management as well as all types of rail activities."

For more information about SMRTag™ technology and its applications, e-mail [email protected]

About Industrial Networks LLC

Industrial Networks (known as INet) is the leading provider of railyard automation and data acquisition systems for manufacturing and shipping operations in North America. With a legacy spanning almost 20 years, INet continues to pioneer innovations in the rail logistics industry. The company's close collaboration with Bourque Logistics, a leading provider of rail transportation software, combines decades of experience to deliver state-of-the-art rail automation solutions. For more information, please visit www.inetlp.com.

SMRTag™ and SMRTMesh™ are registered trademarks of Industrial Networks LLC

Media Contacts:
Industrial Networks LLC
Claire Daniels
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE Industrial Networks

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.