Industrial Nitrogen Market - Global Forecast to 2022: Key Players are Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Air Liquide, Linde and Taiyo Nippon Sanso

The industrial nitrogen market will grow from USD 15.03 Billion in 2017 to USD 19.96 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.83%. This market is witnessing considerable growth due to the growing food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries in the emerging Asia Pacific market. Technological advancements in industrial gas are the key factors driving the growth of the industrial nitrogen market.



The industrial nitrogen market, by form, is segmented into compressed gas and liquid nitrogen. The compressed gas segment accounted for the largest share in 2016. The dominant position of this segment is owing to the fact that nitrogen gas finds wide application in a large number of industries as it is used to store petroleum liquefied explosive and flammable materials since it is an active element. As nitrogen is an inert gas, it is also used in the manufacturing of stainless steel.



The industrial liquid nitrogen market, by end-use industry, is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, electronics, metal manufacturing & fabrication, chemical, oil & gas, petrochemical, and others (construction, automotive, R&D, rubber, and plastic). The food & beverage segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Industrial nitrogen creates a dry atmosphere, so foodstuffs do not perish due to moisture. It is also used to maintain freshness and increase the shelf life of products, which helps in the packaging and storage of food & beverages is driving the demand for industrial nitrogen in this sector.



Industrial Nitrogen Market



In 2016, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global industrial nitrogen market and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for industrial nitrogen can largely be attributed to the rising population of the region with high disposable incomes and growing industrialization in the region.



However, factors such structural and regulatory restrictions are restraining the growth of the industrial nitrogen market. The global industrial nitrogen market is dominated by players such Praxair (US), Air Products and Chemicals (US), Air Liquide (France), Linde (Germany), and Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan).



Other players in this market include Messer Group (Germany), Nexair LLC (US), and Gulf Cryo (Kuwait). These players adopted various strategies such as expansions & investments, joint ventures & agreements, contracts, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to increase their share in the industrial nitrogen market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Compressed Gas Segment to Dominate the Market By 2022

3.2 Cryogenic Fraction Distillation Technology to Dominate the Market Through 2022

3.3 Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market By 2022



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Industrial Nitrogen Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Nitrogen Market

4.3 Food & Beverage Industry is Projected to Dominate the Liquid Nitrogen Segment By 2022

4.4 Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication Industry is Projected to Dominate the Compressed Gas Segment By 2022

4.5 Cryogenic Fraction Distillation Technology Projected to Dominate the Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of the Food & Beverage Industry

5.2.1.2 Growth of Modern Healthcare in Developing Markets

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Structural and Regulatory Restrictions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Demand From the Chemical Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Production and Uncertain Rois

5.2.4.2 Growth Stagnation in North America and Europe



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.2 Threats of Substitutes

6.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



7 Industrial Nitrogen Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Compressed Gas

7.3 Liquid Nitrogen



8 Industrial Nitrogen Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cryogenic Fraction Distillation

8.3 Membrane Separation

8.4 Pressure Swing Adsorption



9 Industrial Nitrogen Market, By Transportation & Distribution

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cylinders & Packaged Gas

9.3 Bulk

9.4 Tonnage/Pipeline



10 Industrial Nitrogen Market, By End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Petrochemical

10.3 Oil & Gas

10.4 Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication

10.5 Food & Beverage

10.6 Electronics

10.7 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

10.8 Chemical

10.9 Others



11 Industrial Nitrogen Market, By Grade

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 High Purity

11.1.2 Low Purity



12 Industrial Nitrogen Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Scenario

13.2.1 Expansions & Investments

13.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2.3 Agreements, Contracts, and Joint Ventures

13.2.4 New Product and Technology Launches

13.3.1 Air Liquide

13.3.2 The Linde Group

13.3.3 Praxair Inc.

13.3.4 Air Products and Chemicals

13.3.5 Messer Group



14 Company Profiles

14.1 The Linde Group

14.2 Praxair Inc.

14.3 Air Liquide

14.4 Air Products and Chemicals

14.5 Messer Group

14.6 Southern Industrial Gas Berhad

14.7 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

14.8 Gulf Cryo

14.9 Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC

14.10 Nexair LLC

14.11 Additional Companies

14.11.1 Universal Industrial Gases

14.11.2 Yingde Gases Group Company

14.11.3 Aspen Air Corp.

14.11.4 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

14.11.5 Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH

14.11.6 Bhuruka Gases Limited

14.11.7 Sudanese Liquid Air Company

14.11.8 Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc

14.11.9 Canair Nitrogen Inc.

14.11.10 Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd



