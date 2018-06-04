Industrial Nitrogen Market - Global Forecast to 2022: Key Players are Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Air Liquide, Linde and Taiyo Nippon Sanso

DUBLIN, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Industrial Nitrogen Market by Form, Technology, Transportation, End-use industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial nitrogen market will grow from USD 15.03 Billion in 2017 to USD 19.96 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.83%. This market is witnessing considerable growth due to the growing food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries in the emerging Asia Pacific market. Technological advancements in industrial gas are the key factors driving the growth of the industrial nitrogen market.
The industrial nitrogen market, by form, is segmented into compressed gas and liquid nitrogen. The compressed gas segment accounted for the largest share in 2016. The dominant position of this segment is owing to the fact that nitrogen gas finds wide application in a large number of industries as it is used to store petroleum liquefied explosive and flammable materials since it is an active element. As nitrogen is an inert gas, it is also used in the manufacturing of stainless steel.
The industrial liquid nitrogen market, by end-use industry, is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, electronics, metal manufacturing & fabrication, chemical, oil & gas, petrochemical, and others (construction, automotive, R&D, rubber, and plastic). The food & beverage segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Industrial nitrogen creates a dry atmosphere, so foodstuffs do not perish due to moisture. It is also used to maintain freshness and increase the shelf life of products, which helps in the packaging and storage of food & beverages is driving the demand for industrial nitrogen in this sector.
Industrial Nitrogen Market
In 2016, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global industrial nitrogen market and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for industrial nitrogen can largely be attributed to the rising population of the region with high disposable incomes and growing industrialization in the region.
However, factors such structural and regulatory restrictions are restraining the growth of the industrial nitrogen market. The global industrial nitrogen market is dominated by players such Praxair (US), Air Products and Chemicals (US), Air Liquide (France), Linde (Germany), and Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan).
Other players in this market include Messer Group (Germany), Nexair LLC (US), and Gulf Cryo (Kuwait). These players adopted various strategies such as expansions & investments, joint ventures & agreements, contracts, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to increase their share in the industrial nitrogen market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Compressed Gas Segment to Dominate the Market By 2022
3.2 Cryogenic Fraction Distillation Technology to Dominate the Market Through 2022
3.3 Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market By 2022
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Industrial Nitrogen Market
4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Nitrogen Market
4.3 Food & Beverage Industry is Projected to Dominate the Liquid Nitrogen Segment By 2022
4.4 Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication Industry is Projected to Dominate the Compressed Gas Segment By 2022
4.5 Cryogenic Fraction Distillation Technology Projected to Dominate the Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth of the Food & Beverage Industry
5.2.1.2 Growth of Modern Healthcare in Developing Markets
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Structural and Regulatory Restrictions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 High Demand From the Chemical Industry
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost of Production and Uncertain Rois
5.2.4.2 Growth Stagnation in North America and Europe
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.1.2 Threats of Substitutes
6.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
7 Industrial Nitrogen Market, By Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Compressed Gas
7.3 Liquid Nitrogen
8 Industrial Nitrogen Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cryogenic Fraction Distillation
8.3 Membrane Separation
8.4 Pressure Swing Adsorption
9 Industrial Nitrogen Market, By Transportation & Distribution
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cylinders & Packaged Gas
9.3 Bulk
9.4 Tonnage/Pipeline
10 Industrial Nitrogen Market, By End-Use Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Petrochemical
10.3 Oil & Gas
10.4 Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication
10.5 Food & Beverage
10.6 Electronics
10.7 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
10.8 Chemical
10.9 Others
11 Industrial Nitrogen Market, By Grade
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 High Purity
11.1.2 Low Purity
12 Industrial Nitrogen Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Scenario
13.2.1 Expansions & Investments
13.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.2.3 Agreements, Contracts, and Joint Ventures
13.2.4 New Product and Technology Launches
13.3.1 Air Liquide
13.3.2 The Linde Group
13.3.3 Praxair Inc.
13.3.4 Air Products and Chemicals
13.3.5 Messer Group
14 Company Profiles
14.1 The Linde Group
14.2 Praxair Inc.
14.3 Air Liquide
14.4 Air Products and Chemicals
14.5 Messer Group
14.6 Southern Industrial Gas Berhad
14.7 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
14.8 Gulf Cryo
14.9 Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC
14.10 Nexair LLC
14.11 Additional Companies
14.11.1 Universal Industrial Gases
14.11.2 Yingde Gases Group Company
14.11.3 Aspen Air Corp.
14.11.4 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
14.11.5 Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH
14.11.6 Bhuruka Gases Limited
14.11.7 Sudanese Liquid Air Company
14.11.8 Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc
14.11.9 Canair Nitrogen Inc.
14.11.10 Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd
