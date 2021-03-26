Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Garner, North Carolina

"Garner is growing; with the confluence of the road system and the proximity to downtown Raleigh we see the potential for this trend to continue. That is why we are investing in Garner, NC." -- Wigeon Capital, LLC

Early second quarter Wigeon plans to break ground on a 96,000 square foot shallow bay industrial with tilt wall construction and a 32 foot clear height. Additionally, the firm is planning a three-building project on an adjacent parcel that will offer a 150,000 square foot bulk distribution facility and two additional shallow bay industrial buildings of 58,000 and 48,000 square feet in size respectively.

"Our first building under construction, 3300 Waterfield Drive is well-designed and located to accommodate the high flex demand that the Triangle region is experiencing," said Jimmy Barnes, Executive Vice President at Tri Properties I NAI Carolantic Realty.

The 3300 Waterfield Drive building is the third flex building currently under construction by Wigeon Capital with additional properties at Brier Creek and Sigma Drive in Raleigh, NC.

About Wigeon Capital

Since the founding of Wigeon Capital in 2016 we have focused on each project personally to ensure its long-term success. We have spent our careers building meaningful relationships across the real estate development industry. These relationships have provided the ability to access unique market data and opportunities. Wigeon Capital currently has approximately 500,000 SF of Flex and Shallow Bay Industrial, at different stages, under development in Wake County, NC.

About Tri Properties | NAI Carolantic Realty

Tri Properties | NAI Carolantic is the Triangle region's leading full service commercial real estate company. The firm specializes in all facets of commercial real estate including brokerage and leasing, construction management, consulting, development, property management, tenant corporate services and investment services. The NAI Global organization has over 6,000 real estate professionals in over 375 offices around the world with regional management, global infrastructure, best practices and technology to provide clients with consistent, quality results.

