Industrial PC Market Size to grow by USD 1.42 Bn| Growing Popularity of Modular PC to boost growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Avalue Technology Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, DFI Inc., IEI Integration Corp., Kontron S and T AG, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. Although the growing popularity of modular PC and automation gaining prominence will offer immense growth opportunities, high cost and design complexity will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial PC Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Panel



Rackmount



Box



Embedded Panel



Others

End-user

Industrial



Transportation And Traffic



Healthcare



Telecom And Datacom



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Industrial PC Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial PC market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing demand for industrial PCs in digital signage as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial PC market growth during the next few years.

Industrial PC Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Industrial PC Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Industrial PC Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Industrial PC Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial pc market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial pc market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial pc market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial pc market vendors

Industrial PC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.30 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Avalue Technology Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, DFI Inc., IEI Integration Corp., Kontron S and T AG, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

