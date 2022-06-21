Industrial PC Market Size to grow by USD 1.42 Bn| Growing Popularity of Modular PC to boost growth | Technavio

Jun 21, 2022, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Industrial PC Market size is set to grow by USD 1.42 billion at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing popularity of modular PC is notably driving the industrial PC market growth, although factors such as high cost and design complexity may impede the market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Make confident business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in the complete report. Get Sample Report Now!
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Avalue Technology Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, DFI Inc., IEI Integration Corp., Kontron S and T AG, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants.
High cost and design complexity will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Industrial PC Market Segmentation
- Product
- Panel
- Rackmount
- Box
- Embedded Panel
- Others
- End-user
- Industrial
- Transportation And Traffic
- Healthcare
- Telecom And Datacom
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Learn about the factors influencing the growth of the industrial PC market across various segments. Grab Sample Report Here
Industrial PC Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial PC market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the growing demand for industrial PCs in digital signage as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial PC market growth during the next few years.
Industrial PC Market Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- ABB Ltd.
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Avalue Technology Inc.
- Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG
- DFI Inc.
- IEI Integration Corp.
- Kontron S and T AG
- OMRON Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Siemens AG
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.
Industrial PC Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial pc market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial pc market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial pc market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial pc market vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an Analyst now!
Related Reports
Cotton Harvester Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Air Filter Cartridges Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Industrial PC Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 1.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.30
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, UK, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Avalue Technology Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, DFI Inc., IEI Integration Corp., Kontron S and T AG, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contest
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 14: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 15: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Panel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 16: Panel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Panel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Rackmount - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Rackmount - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 19: Rackmount - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 21: Box - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Embedded panel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 22: Embedded panel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 23: Embedded panel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 27: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 28: Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Transportation and traffic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Transportation and traffic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Transportation and traffic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Telecom and datacom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: Telecom and datacom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Telecom and datacom - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 41: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 42: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 43: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 45: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 47: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 49: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 53: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 55: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 56: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 57: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 58: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 59: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 60: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 61: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: ABB Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 64: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Advantech Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 69: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Avalue Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 71: Avalue Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Avalue Technology Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Avalue Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 74: Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG– Key news
- Exhibit 77: Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 11.7 DFI Inc.
- Exhibit 78: DFI Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: DFI Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: DFI Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.8 IEI Integration Corp.
- Exhibit 81: IEI Integration Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: IEI Integration Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: IEI Integration Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 84: IEI Integration Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Kontron S and T AG
- Exhibit 85: Kontron S and T AG - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Kontron S and T AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 87: Kontron S and T AG - Key offerings
- 11.10 OMRON Corp.
- Exhibit 88: OMRON Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: OMRON Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: OMRON Corp.– Key news
- Exhibit 91: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Rockwell Automation Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 96: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 98: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Siemens AG – Key news
- Exhibit 101: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Siemens AG - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 103: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 104: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 105: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 106: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 107: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article