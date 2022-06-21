Industrial PC Market Size to grow by USD 1.42 Bn| Growing Popularity of Modular PC to boost growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Avalue Technology Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, DFI Inc., IEI Integration Corp., Kontron S and T AG, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants.

High cost and design complexity will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial PC Market Segmentation

Product

Panel



Rackmount



Box



Embedded Panel



Others

End-user

Industrial



Transportation And Traffic



Healthcare



Telecom And Datacom



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Industrial PC Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial PC market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing demand for industrial PCs in digital signage as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial PC market growth during the next few years.

Industrial PC Market Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Avalue Technology Inc.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG

DFI Inc.

IEI Integration Corp.

Kontron S and T AG

OMRON Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

Industrial PC Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial pc market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial pc market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial pc market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial pc market vendors

Industrial PC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.30 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Avalue Technology Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, DFI Inc., IEI Integration Corp., Kontron S and T AG, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contest

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Product

5.3 Panel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Panel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Panel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Rackmount - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Rackmount - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 19: Rackmount - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 21: Box - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Embedded panel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Embedded panel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 23: Embedded panel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 28: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Transportation and traffic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Transportation and traffic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Transportation and traffic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Telecom and datacom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: Telecom and datacom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Telecom and datacom - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 41: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 42: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 43: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 45: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 47: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 49: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 50: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 53: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 55: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 56: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 57: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 58: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 59: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 60: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 61: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: ABB Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 64: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Advantech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Advantech Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 69: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Avalue Technology Inc.

Exhibit 71: Avalue Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Avalue Technology Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Avalue Technology Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 74: Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 75: Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG– Key news



Exhibit 77: Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.7 DFI Inc.

Exhibit 78: DFI Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: DFI Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: DFI Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 IEI Integration Corp.

Exhibit 81: IEI Integration Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 82: IEI Integration Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 83: IEI Integration Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 84: IEI Integration Corp. - Key offerings

11.9 Kontron S and T AG

Exhibit 85: Kontron S and T AG - Overview



Exhibit 86: Kontron S and T AG - Product and service



Exhibit 87: Kontron S and T AG - Key offerings

11.10 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 88: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 89: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: OMRON Corp.– Key news



Exhibit 91: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 93: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Rockwell Automation Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 96: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 98: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 99: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Siemens AG – Key news



Exhibit 101: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 103: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 104: Research Methodology



Exhibit 105: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 106: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 107: List of abbreviations

