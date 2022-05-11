Industrial PC Market to Register 6% CAGR, Surpassing US$ 9.4 billion by 2032: Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global industrial PC market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years. Businesses in various industries are increasingly adopting industrial PCs to increase efficiency and productivity. Industrial PCs offer numerous benefits such as lower power consumption, higher processing speed, and improved data security. With the advanced features and benefits, industrial PCs are becoming a vital part of many industries such as manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, oil and gas, and others.

NEWARK, Del., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial PC Market is expected to register a robust CAGR of 6%, from US$ 5 Bn in 2021 to US$ 9.4 Bn in 2032. Automation, digitization, and other technological innovations propel the global industry forward as increased focus on automation and IoT, IPCs are primarily used in electronics and semiconductors, aerospace and military, and automotive manufacturing.

Industrial PC manufacturers are aggressively using the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across various industries to maximize their resources and prices, which opens many industrial PC market opportunities. This enables them to automate production operations and generate a large volume of manufacturing data utilizing industrial PCs for data collection and management over a vast network of intelligent devices.

Industrial PCs' operational efficiency is both an advantage and a hazard at the same time. It may offer security problems, but it makes it easier to scale up duties and integrate new features in one box, such as energy management, access control, condition monitoring, FSM, data transfer, and so on.

As a result, OEMs and end-users may be dubious about the overall capabilities, not just IPC models, which could impede the sales of industrial PCs. An industrial PC is a computing platform that is built to withstand harsh conditions such as temperature fluctuations, humidity, moisture, and aggressive dust.

Leading Companies Profiled in Industrial PC Market are

Beckhoff Automation,

IEI Integration Corporation,

Siemens,

B&R Automation,

Kontron S&T,

Avalue Technology,

DFI,

Nexcom International,

American Port well Technology, and others.

These PCs are more expensive, but they are also more reliable, efficient, and power-efficient, and they have a longer service life. Consistent and efficient performance in demanding circumstances created a major demand for industrial PC since they can run within the range from - 40°C to +80°C.

The industrial PC market grew steadily in 2019, but the global market was impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Various manufacturing plants were temporarily shuttered, resulting in a considerable reduction in product output.

After assessing the pandemic situation in the second half of 2020, governments from various countries granted permission to reopen production plants, but only to a limited capacity. The workforce's safety and security were paramount, so safety precautions such as maintaining social distance and wearing personal protective equipment were required.

On the whole, the industrial PC market share is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6 Bn by 2026.

"Manufacturing companies witness a high demand for industrial IoT as the manufacturing sector steadily moves toward digitalization with increased awareness of resource optimization in manufacturing firms, and robust regulatory necessities to safeguard protection and reliability in production plants are all driving market growth."- opines an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

For start-up enterprises, the industrial PC market offers reasonable prospects. These businesses can supply industrial PCs to the fast-growing energy, automotive, and oil and gas industries. The global study on the Industrial PC market states that the presence of established businesses with diverse product portfolios catering to many industries, on the other hand, enhances market competition.

For example, in September 2021, Rockwell Automation announced cooperation with Ansys, a Canonsburg and Pennsylvania-based American corporation. The company hoped to expand digital twin connectivity into industrial control systems with this relationship, allowing users to take advantage of industrial operations' implementation, design, and performance.

Key Segments

By Type:

Panel IPC

Rack Mount IPC

Box IPC

Embedded IPC

DIN Rail IPC

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By End-use Industry:

Process Industries

Discrete Industries

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Takeaways

The manufacturing operations of many industries, including semiconductors, consumer electronics, and automotive, are predicted to grow dramatically in the APAC area.

In the year 2021, the industrial PC market size in the United States was worth US$ 1.1 billion .

in was worth . China , the world's second-largest economy, is expected to reach a market capitalization of US$ 901.7 million by 2026, representing a 6.5 per cent CAGR over the study period as per the emerging trends in the industrial PC market.

, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to reach a market capitalization of by 2026, representing a 6.5 per cent CAGR over the study period as per the Japan and Canada are two other critical geographic markets, with forecasted growth rates of 3.5 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively, over the analysis period.

and are two other critical geographic markets, with forecasted growth rates of 3.5 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively, over the analysis period. Over the projection period, the Semiconductor & Electronics segment is expected to increase at a rapid pace.

