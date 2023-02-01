Industrial PC Market worth $6.6 billion in 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial PC market is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2023 to USD 6.6 billion in 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market attributed to the stringent regulatory requirements to ensure safety and security in production plants and high demand for industrial IoT by manufacturing companies driving the industrial PC market.

Panel industrial PCs to hold the largest market share of the industrial PC market from 2023 to 2028.

Panel industrial PCs are equipped with powerful processors to achieve high computing power; these PCs offer multiple expansion slots for add-on boards. Panel industrial PCs are easy to deploy for demanding applications across a wide range of industries. The resistive touchscreen technology used in these PCs allows the user to perform tasks even by wearing gloves. Compact chassis, high performance, enhanced flexibility, improved safety control, and user-friendly touchscreens are some of the key features of panel industrial PCs.

Direct sales market for industrial PC to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Direct sales channels involve the selling of industrial PCs directly through a manufacturing company's in-house sales staff. Players in the industrial PC market sell industrial PCs to end-user industries directly through their staff. Direct channels help end-user industries to choose the correct specification and get customized PCs according to their requirements. Several leading industrial PC providers, such as Kontron and Advantech, along with IEI Integration and Avalue Technology, prefer supplying industrial PCs and related products directly to end-user industries.

Discrete industries of industrial PC market to grow at higher CAGR from 2023 to 2028

The increasing demand for improved process flexibility and enhanced efficiency, comprehensive integration of quality and regulatory requirements, harmonized production processes for optimum supply chain management, and the constant pressure in terms of reducing maintenance and operation costs are the major factors that would drive the adoption of industrial PCs in discrete industries. Furthermore, the increasing focus of automobile companies to develop quality products at competitive prices and the growing demand for high-end automobiles are driving the growth of the industrial PC market for discrete industries.

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing market for industrial PCs during forecast period

The industrial PC market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2023—2028. China and Japan are major markets for industrial PCs in Asia Pacific. Japan is home to major automobile manufacturers and suppliers currently facing the challenge of high labor costs and increased lead times of manual production. Hence, companies are adopting automated and semi-automated material handling solutions to overcome these challenges. The rising use of industrial automation technologies in these countries fuels the growth of the market for industrial PCs in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the market include Advantech Co., Ltd., (Taiwan), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), IEI Integration Corporation (Taiwan), Siemens (Germany), B&R Automation (Austria), Kontron (Germany), Avalue Technology Incorporation (Taiwan), DFI (Taiwan), NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., (Taiwan), and American Portwell Technology Inc. (US).

