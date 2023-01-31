Industrial PC Now Offering 12th Gen. Fanless Embedded Computers

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New performance hybrid architecture delivers Intel's largest leap in the Intel Core processor performance in years. 12th Gen Intel Core processors provide accelerated AI and support advanced graphics and media for IoT applications.

"Our customers demand the best when it comes to performance, graphics, media and AI," said Industrial PC's, Dan Barnett. "By adding Intel's new 12th Gen processors to our product line, we can continue to meet those demands."

12th Gen Processors

The Nuvo-9000 series is Neousys' new rugged embedded computer based on Intel 12th-Gen Alder Lake platform. Benefiting from cutting-edge Intel 7 photolithography, the latest Core desktop processor comes with up to 16 cores and 24 threads and presents an incredible boost of computational performance.

Combining the increase of DDR5 memory bandwidth and PCIe Gen4 NVMe high-speed disk read/write, users can expect an overall system performance improvement of up to 1.8x when compared to previous 10th or 11th-Gen platforms.

The Nuvo-9531 is the compact version that uses the 35W 12th Gen CPUs The Nuvo-9000LP is the low-profile version that uses the 35W and much more powerful 65W 12th Gen CPUs, and the Nuvo-9000E is the version that uses the 35W and much more powerful 65W 12th Gen CPUs, but with a PCIe slot for expansion.

Barnett says, "there are other variations in the 12th Gen powered Nuvo-9000 series, but these are the big three, and all are available through Industrial PC."

Explore the incredible graphics/AI density and compute performance gains of the largest leap in Intel Core processor architecture in years.

About Industrial PC: Industrial PC, Inc. is the leader in industrial computing solutions for over 25 years. Whether you are seeking a fanless embedded computer system, rugged touchscreen technology, high-performance industrial motherboards, or a reliable all-in-one PC solution for a harsh environment, you can rely on Industrial PC to deliver. Industrial PC, Inc. is proud to have been supplying Neousys' rugged computers for a decade.

Dan Barnett

Industrial PC, Inc.

(317) 915-1005 x212

[email protected]

SOURCE Industrial PC, Inc