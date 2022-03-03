Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market Size to grow by USD 520.02 million | 43% of the Growth Contributed by APAC | Technavio

Market Scope

The industrial peristaltic pumps market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio categorizes the global industrial peristaltic pumps market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. This report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the industrial peristaltic pumps market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The industrial peristaltic pumps market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing to compete in the market. Companies are launching products and solutions to gain a competitive advantage over the other players. For instance, Cole-Parmer offers Masterflex peristaltic pump systems that provide superior accuracy and repeatability and ensure optimal performance when used with the proper tubing.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AxFlow Holding AB

Cole-Parmer

Dover Corp.

Flowserve Corp.

Gilson Inc.

Graco Inc.

Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG

IDEX Corp.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Neles Corp.

ProMinent GmbH

RAGAZZINI srl

Randolph Austin Co.

SEKO Spa

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc

TAPFLO AB

The Weir Group Plc

Wanner Engineering Inc.

Welco Co. Ltd.

Verder International BV

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of industrial peristaltic pumps market from 2021. The region will continue to contribute to 43% of the growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for industrial peristaltic pumps market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increasing populations with exponential growth in urbanization will facilitate the industrial peristaltic pumps market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Russia, Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for industrial peristaltic pumps market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Segment Highlights

The water and wastewater segment held the largest industrial peristaltic pumps market share in 2021. Peristaltic pumps are widely used in this industry and form a basic component for carrying the wastewater to treatment plants besides for internal processes within the plant. Their ability to transport slurry and even untreated water make them an integral part of this industry. Water quality is a big issue in industries such as mining, chemicals, oil and gas, and power. Thus, new environmental regulations on wastewater disposal have compelled companies to make new investments in water and wastewater treatment, in turn, boosting the segment to continue contributing to the growth.

Key Market Drivers, Trends & Challenges:

The need for cost-effective pumping solutions is one of the key drivers supporting the industrial peristaltic pumps market growth. Peristaltic pumps are often used to transfer fluids containing 70 to 80% of slurries due to their efficiency compared to specialized slurry pumps. These pumps can be used in areas involving the use of aggressive chemicals as they have a gentle pumping action, causing minimal damage to bio-oxidation techniques. In addition, the demand for metering pumps that incorporate digital technology is another factor supporting the industrial peristaltic pumps market growth. Innovations in metering pumps such as the incorporation of digital technology allow these pumps to monitor conditions such as pressure and flow of the liquid and simultaneously process the output with motor readings in a continuous manner.

However, the availability of a large number of substitutes is one of the factors hindering the industrial peristaltic pumps market growth. As many end-users are not familiar with or comfortable with peristaltic pumps, it becomes a hindrance to the market. As there are a large number of substitutes for peristaltic pumps available in the market, manufacturers experience challenges in realizing the potential industrial end-user market, which leads to a lower generation of revenue from the sale of industrial peristaltic pumps, especially as end-users have a wide range of pumps to choose from.

Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 520.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.64 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AxFlow Holding AB, Cole-Parmer, Dover Corp., Flowserve Corp., Gilson Inc., Graco Inc., Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG, IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Neles Corp., ProMinent GmbH, RAGAZZINI srl, Randolph Austin Co., SEKO Spa, Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc, TAPFLO AB, The Weir Group Plc, Wanner Engineering Inc., Welco Co. Ltd., and Verder International BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Water and wastewater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Water and wastewater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chemical and petrochemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Mining industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Mining industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Mining industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Mining industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Mining industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Food and beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Food and beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cole-Parmer

Exhibit 101: Cole-Parmer - Overview



Exhibit 102: Cole-Parmer - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Cole-Parmer - Key offerings

10.4 Dover Corp.

Exhibit 104: Dover Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Dover Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Dover Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Dover Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Dover Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Gilson Inc.

Exhibit 109: Gilson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Gilson Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Gilson Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Graco Inc.

Exhibit 112: Graco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Graco Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Graco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Graco Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Neles Corp.

Exhibit 116: Neles Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Neles Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Neles Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Neles Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 ProMinent GmbH

Exhibit 120: ProMinent GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 121: ProMinent GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: ProMinent GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 SEKO Spa

Exhibit 123: SEKO Spa - Overview



Exhibit 124: SEKO Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: SEKO Spa - Key offerings

10.10 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc

Exhibit 126: Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc - Overview



Exhibit 127: Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Verder International BV

Exhibit 130: Verder International BV - Overview



Exhibit 131: Verder International BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Verder International BV - Key offerings

10.12 Welco Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Welco Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Welco Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Welco Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

