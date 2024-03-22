Industrial Pipe Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2024: A $52.6 Billion Market by 2030, with CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2030

DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Pipe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global industrial pipe market looks promising with opportunities in power generation, petrochemical, automotive, and industrial processing. The global industrial pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $52.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of aging pipelines, urbanization rate, and infrastructure development.



Emerging trends include increasing use of premium and technically advanced pipe and increasing focus on pipe strength and durability.

Industrial Pipe Market Insights

Steel pipe is forecast to remain the largest material segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for steel pipes in power generation and petrochemical industries. The plastic pipe material segment is forecast to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because of low cost, light weight and corrosion resistant.

Within the global Industrial Pipe market, petrochemical will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to increasing investments in new ventures and up-gradation of petrochemical facilities. The automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing automotive production, along with population, purchasing power, and urbanization rate, all of which increase growth of the automotive industry, which ultimately increases the demands for industrial pipes.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization and government economic stimulus measures in this region.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Industrial Pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Industrial Pipe market size by various segments, such as material, end use industries, diameter, and pressure rating.

Regional Analysis: Industrial Pipe market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different material, end use industries, diameter, pressure rating, and regions for Industrial Pipe market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the Industrial Pipe.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Industrial Pipe Market by Segment



The study includes a trend and forecast for the Industrial Pipe market by material, diameter, end use industry, and region as follows:



Industrial Pipe Market by End Use Industry:

Power Generation

Petrochemical

Automotive

Industrial Processing

Others

Industrial Pipe Market by Material:

Steel Pipes

Ductile Iron Pipes

Plastic Pipes

FRP Pipes

Other Pipes

Industrial Pipe Market by Diameter:

Small Diameter Pipes

Medium Diameter Pipes

Large Diameter Pipes

Industrial Pipe Market by Pressure Rating:

Low Pressure Rating

Medium Pressure Rating

High Pressure Rating

Industrial Pipe Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies industrial pipe companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the industrial pipe companies profiled in this report include:

Vallourec

TMK Group

Tenaris SA

China LESSO Group

ArcelorMittal

Orbia

Sekisui Chemical Co.

Advanced Drainage Systems

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company

Northwest Pipe Company

Future Pipe Industries

This report answers the following key questions

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Industrial Pipe market by material (steel pipe, ductile iron pipe, plastic pipe, fiberglass reinforced pipe, and others), end use industry (power generation, petrochemical, automotive, industrial processing plant, and others), diameter (small diameter pipe up to 15 inches, medium diameter pipe 15 inches to 30 inches, and large diameter pipe 30 inches and above), pressure rating (low pressure pipes up to 150 psi, medium pressure pipes 150 psi to 300 psi, and high pressure pipes 300 and above psi), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the industrial pipe market?

What are the business risks and threats to the industrial pipe market?

What are emerging trends in this industrial pipe market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the industrial pipe market?

What are the new developments in the industrial pipe market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in the industrial pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in the industrial pipe market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the industrial pipe market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rvxi4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets