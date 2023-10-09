Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market to register US$ 6.5 billion by 2033 as Miniaturization Becomes a Popular Trend | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The industrial planetary gearbox market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected valuation of US$ 6.5 billion by 2033. This expansion is driven by the increasing adoption of advanced materials, such as high-strength alloys and composites, which enhance durability and reduce weight, reflecting a key industry trend.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2033, it is anticipated that the industrial planetary gearbox market will be worth US$ 6.5 billion . In the study period from 2023 to 2033, a CAGR of 5.2% is projected.

By 2023, it is anticipated that the industrial planetary gearbox market will be worth US$ 3.9 billion . It is expected to generate a total financial potential of US$ 2.6 billion in the evaluation period .

Download PDF Sample Summary: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17997

During the assessment period, sales of industrial gearboxes are anticipated to soar throughout Asia Pacific. Sales are expected to increase as lightweight designs and miniaturization become more popular.

The global demand for lightweight and compact gear solutions is expected to increase due to a rising trend toward portable machinery, robotics, and automation. For instance, efficiency and agility are crucial components in the robotics industry.

By supplying the required torque, miniature planetary gears are anticipated to reduce the weight and footprint of robotic limbs and joints. Thanks to this feature, robots can probably carry out the assigned jobs with more dexterity and accuracy.

Lightweight design plays a key role in the automobile and aerospace industries. Electric vehicles (EVs) and aviation makers can turn toward lightweight industrial planetary gears to increase battery life and fuel efficiency.

They plan to invest in design optimization techniques and distinctive materials to accomplish the aforementioned objective. It is planned to use carbon fiber-reinforced composites and other lightweight materials in the gear production process. These are anticipated to increase the items' strength and durability.

Adopting IoT and smart technologies is projected to change how industrial planetary gears are maintained and assessed across North America. New gearboxes with sensors are about to be released by important firms.

They are useful to measure vibration, temperature, and lubricant levels. The data is also anticipated to be sent to the cloud or centralized control systems. It will be examined there to learn more about the performance and condition of the gearbox.

Key Takeaways from the Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Study

The global industrial planetary gearbox industry grew at a considerable CAGR of 6.3% in the historical period between 2018 and 2022.

in the historical period between 2018 and 2022. The United States industrial planetary gearbox industry is projected to showcase a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

industrial planetary gearbox industry is projected to showcase a CAGR of from 2023 to 2033. The United Kingdom is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 227.8 million by 2033 in the industrial planetary gearbox industry.

is anticipated to reach a valuation of by 2033 in the industrial planetary gearbox industry. In terms of end-use, the discrete industry segment is projected to showcase a CAGR of around 5.0% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Based on product, the standard segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period.

Country-wise Overview:

Country Market Share (2033) United States Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market US$ 1.1 billion United Kingdom Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market US$ 227.8 million China Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market US$ 1 billion Japan Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market US$ 587 million South Korea Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market US$ 404.8 million

Purchase now to gain unprecedented access to market share analysis and dominate the competition! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17997

"The demand for standard industrial planetary gearboxes is anticipated to increase due to the ongoing expansion of manufacturing companies and fast globalization. In terms of maintaining uniformity and efficiency across worldwide production sites, these are expected to be important." – Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of industrial planetary gearboxes are spending a lot of money on research & development to improve the designs of their products. They are improving efficiency, torque capacity, durability, and compactness.

They are also implementing Industry 4.0 technology such as IoT sensors and predictive maintenance. They hope that these will aid them in enhancing the dependability and effectiveness of their own industrial planetary gearboxes. To draw in additional customers, they might also introduce an industrial planetary gearbox at the same time.

For instance,

Using coaxial planetary gearing, GAM soft-launched their new GML Series Wheel Drive in June 2023 . In the absence of an axle offset, the motor is placed directly behind the wheel. The newly created GML Series Wheel Drive can be used as a direct drive or a differential drive and can be coupled with a steering movement to create a drive-steer unit.

. In the absence of an axle offset, the motor is placed directly behind the wheel. The newly created GML Series Wheel Drive can be used as a direct drive or a differential drive and can be coupled with a steering movement to create a drive-steer unit. The Brevini S-Series, a line of cutting-edge industrial planetary gearboxes from Dana Incorporated, was introduced in January 2022 . These are quite durable and reliable. These can be widely employed in biogas generation and wastewater treatment plants. In wastewater treatment, its innovative items were made to drag chains and push flights.

Find More Valuable Insights into the Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

The research report analyzes the demand for paint booths. The global industrial planetary gearbox market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, several macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market has been analyzed based on type (standard and precision, end-use (process industry and discrete industry), and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on diverse players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both supply-side and demand factors.

Request our Research Methodology to Understand how we Source Data and Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17997

About the Industrial Automation Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

The gears, Drives, and speed changers market size is likely to hold a valuation of US$ 152 billion in 2023. FMI predicts the market to surpass US$ 254 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

size is likely to hold a valuation of in 2023. FMI predicts the market to surpass by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The switchgear market is projected to expand at a 5.3% CAGR from an estimated US$ 4,828.4 million in 2023 to US$ 7,685.3 million by 2033. Over the last few years, the switchgear market has grown slowly.

is projected to expand at a 5.3% CAGR from an estimated in 2023 to by 2033. Over the last few years, the switchgear market has grown slowly. The estimated market size for high pressure pumps on a global scale is projected to experience growth, increasing from approximately US$ 2.7 billion in 2022 to US$ 2.8 billion by the year 2023. And ultimately reaching a total market valuation of approximately US$ 4.0 billion by 2033.

on a global scale is projected to experience growth, increasing from approximately in 2022 to by the year 2023. And ultimately reaching a total market valuation of approximately by 2033. The United States hand holes market will witness a year-on-year growth of 4.1% in 2023 and reach US$ 389.0 million by 2023. It is further anticipated to total US$ 586.9 million by 2033.

will witness a year-on-year growth of 4.1% in 2023 and reach by 2023. It is further anticipated to total by 2033. The poultry-keeping size is assumed to be worth US$ 5.2 billion in 2023. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033 and reach US$ 7.7 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. Future Market Insights (FMI) is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, globally, and India. Future Market Insights' (FMI) latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at Future Market Insights (FMI) continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights