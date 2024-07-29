Industrial Planetary Mixers Market size is set to grow by USD 58.8 million from 2024-2028, Need to ensure efficient mixing of high viscous products in various industries to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial planetary mixers market size is estimated to grow by USD 58.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Need to ensure efficient mixing of high viscous products in various industries is driving market growth, with a trend towards new product launches. However, increasing availability of industrial planetary mixers on toll poses a challenge. Key market players include Arun Group of companies, Buhler AG, Charles Ross and Son Co., Custom Milling and Consulting LLC, Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Escher Mixers srl, Ferneto, Ing. Polin E CSpA, Jaygo Inc., Jinhu Ginhong Machinery Co. Ltd., Li Yuan Machine Industrial Pte Ltd., Sancassiano Spa, Scudo Srl, Sigma Srl, Sower dimensional mechanical and electrical equipment co. Ltd., Starmix Srl, Tonelli Group Spa, VMI Mixing, Wuxi YK Automation Technology co. Ltd., and Zanelli Srl.

Global industrial planetary mixers market 2024-2028

Segment Covered Product (Industrial double planetary mixers and Industrial single planetary mixers) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Key vendors in the industrial planetary mixers market are expanding their product offerings by launching new models with enhanced features to cater to customer-specific processes and application requirements. These new industrial planetary mixers can be customized with options such as custom blades, recipe control with data logger, and hydraulic lift feature. By focusing on customization, companies aim to differentiate themselves in the market and increase sales. This approach may accelerate the growth of the global industrial planetary mixers market during the forecast period.

Industrial planetary mixers are in high demand due to the growing trend of baked goods production, particularly in the areas of grime-free baking for bakeries and home kitchens. Key players in the market include St Pierre Bakery and conglomerates producing bake-at-home products like brioche rolls, baguettes, and bread. Consumers are increasingly health-conscious, leading to a rise in demand for whole-grain, refined flour-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free baked goods. Planetary mixer sales are on the rise as they efficiently mix doughs for baked items such as biscuits, cakes, frozen pizzas, tortillas, cookies, and pastries. With the increasing concern for health issues like obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases, there is a growing preference for carbohydrate-conscious and fat-free options. Mixer manufacturers ensure food safety by using materials for food contact surfaces that are safe and durable. Power outages can be mitigated with backup power options for mixers. Overall, the market for industrial planetary mixers is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Market Challenges

Industrial planetary mixers have gained significant traction among businesses due to the cost-effective tolling services. End-users can avail of these services instead of purchasing new mixers, allowing them to assess the benefits of advanced technologies without the initial investment. KWIPPED, Inc. And SIGMA Equipment are prominent tolling providers. In developing economies, the preference for cost-efficient procurement may limit the market growth for new industrial planetary mixer sales. Overall, tolling services offer a flexible and economical solution for end-users, potentially impacting the market expansion during the forecast period.

The Industrial Planetary Mixer market faces several challenges in the baking industry. With increasing health concerns, consumers are shifting towards refined flours, whole-grain, gluten-free, and fat-free products. Key bakers and restaurants prioritize health-conscious offerings, leading to a decline in sales of traditional, high-calorie items like cookies containing oats and sugar. Online presence is crucial for businesses to reach health-conscious consumers. However, challenges like power outages and maintaining food contact surfaces can hinder production. Mixer manufacturers must ensure their machines are made of suitable materials, such as stainless steel, for easy cleaning, polishing, and waxing. Ingredients like carbohydrates, sugar, and diabetes-inducing ingredients pose health risks. Planetary mixers are essential for producing dough, batter, and cream, but manufacturers must address concerns related to weight gain, obesity, heart diseases, and diabetes. Adapting to consumer demands for fat-free and gluten-free mixers is essential for market growth. Political and economic instability can impact the market, affecting the availability of raw materials and mixing bowls, paddles, and other components. Mixer manufacturers must stay updated on these challenges and adapt to meet the evolving needs of the baking industry.

Segment Overview

This industrial planetary mixers market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Industrial double planetary mixers

1.2 Industrial single planetary mixers Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 North America

2.3 Europe

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Industrial double planetary mixers- The Industrial Planetary Mixer market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. These mixers offer advantages like uniform mixing, efficient production, and versatility, making them a preferred choice. Key players in this market include Charles Ross & Son Company, Vortex Mixing Technology, and Charles Webb Company. Collaborations, product launches, and expansions are common strategies to strengthen their market position.

Research Analysis

The Industrial Planetary Mixer market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for baked goods and other food products. These machines, also known as Planetary mixers or Planetary machines, are essential for effectively mixing ingredients such as dough, batter, cream, and more in large quantities. The economic and political environments have played a crucial role in the market's expansion, with conglomerates and home kitchens alike investing in these machines to meet consumer demands. Traditional models have given way to more advanced designs, offering features like easy cleaning, polishing, and waxing to maintain hygiene and efficiency. The market caters to a wide range of industries, from bakeries producing baked goods like St Pierre Bakery's brioche rolls, baguettes, and cakes, to those manufacturing bake-at-home products and biscuits. Ingredients like ceramic doughs and various types of batters are mixed in large bowls within the machine, ensuring consistent quality and uniformity. The market continues to evolve, with new innovations and applications being explored to meet the ever-changing needs of the food industry.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Planetary Mixer market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for baked goods, bread, and other food products in various sectors. Planetary mixers, also known as planetary machines, are essential tools in the food industry for mixing and kneading ingredients such as dough, batter, cream, and more. These machines, which come in traditional models and modern designs, are used in bakeries, restaurants, and even home kitchens to create a wide range of products from brioche rolls and baguettes to biscuits, cakes, frozen pizzas, tortillas, cookies, and bread. Economic and political factors, such as weight gain and health issues related to refined flours, sugars, and other carbohydrates, have led to a rise in demand for healthier alternatives like whole-grain, gluten-free, fat-free, and low-sugar options. This trend is driving the market for planetary mixers, as they are capable of handling a variety of ingredients and mixing them evenly to ensure consistent product quality. Cleaning, polishing, and waxing are crucial aspects of maintaining planetary mixers, ensuring food safety and hygiene. Planetary mixer sales are also influenced by lifestyle trends, with consumers increasingly seeking convenience and online presence in their food choices. However, challenges such as power outages and food contact surfaces made of materials that require frequent cleaning and maintenance can impact the market. Planetary mixer manufacturers focus on producing machines with advanced features, such as improved mixing bowls, paddles, and materials that are durable and easy to clean. Overall, the Industrial Planetary Mixer market is poised for continued growth in the food industry.

