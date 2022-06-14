Industrial Power Over Ethernet: USD 135.24 million Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Prominent Vendors Improving Capabilities to Gain Competitive Advantage | Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of rivalry

The threat of rivalry in the global industrial Power over Ethernet market was moderate in 2020 owing to factors such as faster industrial growth and high market fragmentation. However, the strong presence of major vendors in different regions and the availability of innovative products have helped major vendors address various end-user requirements. Thus, the threat of rivalry is expected to remain moderate during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The market consists of some well-established vendors, which are involved in designing, developing, and manufacturing industrial Power over Ethernet. They supply various types of industrial Power over Ethernet to different end-users. Prominent vendors have been improving their capabilities in terms of development and manufacturing industrial Power over Ethernet to gain a competitive advantage. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Kinetic Technologies, Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Market Segmentation

The industrial Power over Ethernet market has been segmented by end-user (power industry, oil and gas industry, telecommunications industry, and others), type (powered devices and power sourcing equipment), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America).

By end-user, the power industry segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth will be driven by factors such as the increased use of power monitoring systems.

By geography, APAC will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased number of mobile subscribers in the region.

Key Drivers and Trends

The rise in adoption of IIoT connected devices in industrial processes will drive the growth of the industrial Power over Ethernet market during the forecast period. The effectiveness of communication networks through the use of wireless systems is important for the implementation of IIoT in industrial operations. These factors have increased the need for PoE equipment in industrial processes. In addition, advances in IIoT and the increasing awareness about PoE will fuel the adoption of industrial Power over Ethernet and drive the market growth.

The emergence of smart factories is a trend in the market. In a smart factory, real-time data and information are connected using a constant stream of data. Network and cloud are two connected infrastructures that are essential in improving or optimizing processes through automation and self-optimization. Technological advances, increasing complexity in the supply chain, growing competitive pressure, among other factors, are driving the adoption of the smart factories.

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 135.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Kinetic Technologies, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Communications equipment market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.3 Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Power industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Oil and gas industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Telecommunications industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Telecommunications industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Telecommunications industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Type

6.3 Powered devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Powered devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Powered devices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Power sourcing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Power sourcing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Power sourcing equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 54: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Analog Devices Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 59: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 62: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 64: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 67: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Kinetic Technologies

Exhibit 69: Kinetic Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 70: Kinetic Technologies - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Kinetic Technologies - Key news



Exhibit 72: Kinetic Technologies - Key offerings

11.7 Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Exhibit 73: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

Exhibit 76: Monolithic Power Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Monolithic Power Systems Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Monolithic Power Systems Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 ON Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 79: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 82: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 87: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.11 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 89: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 90: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 91: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 92: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

11.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 94: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 100: Research Methodology



Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 102: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations

