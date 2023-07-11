Industrial Private 5G Market to Grow Ten-Fold by 2028

Mobile Experts lists details of $10B in Private RAN equipment to be sold thru 2028

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts Inc. released a new report this week, with a detailed breakdown of Private LTE and Private 5G network growth in seven different vertical markets:  Energy, Mining, Utilities, Transportation, Public Sector, Manufacturing, and Logistics.  

The new report, Industrial Private Cellular 2023, illustrates how cellular technology will grow from 12% to 30% of the industrial wireless equipment market, taking substantial share away from Wi-Fi, LMR, Bluetooth, and proprietary technologies.

Private Cellular is taking over Wireless
The five-year forecast for Private Cellular Equipment in the industrial markets illustrates how each business type will use hundreds of thousands of small cells and outdoor 'macro' base stations to achieve the coverage, capacity, latency, and data security that they need.  In addition, details of the number of Core Networks, CPEs and IoT devices used are included for a full picture.

Mobile Experts examined the business models for each of our seven industrial markets in detail.  Some markets lend themselves to a "Private Wireless as a Service" (PWaaS) business model and others will follow a model of direct enterprise investment.   Specific examples are shown to illustrate why each vertical market is motivated to use specific products and specific business relationships.

"This report is the second in our 2023 series," commented Kyung Mun, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts.  "We have covered industrial and carpeted enterprises with a special focus on mobile radio equipment in our first two reports. Next month, we will break down the market for Managed Services using Private Cellular.   This is a rich market area with investment happening at all levels of the supply chain."

Subscribers will receive:

  • Full access to the 112-page Industrial Private Cellular 2023 report;
  • 60 comprehensive charts and figures;
  • Detailed technical background and architectural analysis;
  • Coverage of RAN, Core, CPEs, IoT devices, and integration with IT/OT systems; and
  • Access to the analysts behind the reports.

About Mobile Experts Inc.:

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets.  Recent publications focus on Edge Computing, Virtual RAN, Macro and Massive MIMO Base Stations,  Enterprise Private 5G, and more.

