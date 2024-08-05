Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Set to Surge to $24.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Demand for Customized Solutions and Eco-Friendly Innovations | TMR Report

The global industry was valued at US$ 13.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of textiles, industrial protective clothing fabrics hold a special place, as it is used to manufacture protective clothing for workers engaged in industries with extreme working conditions such as petroleum, dyes, paints, and chemicals.

High demand for protective clothing and implementation of stringent workplace safety regulations are propelling the industrial protective clothing fabrics market size. According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), a leading global market research firm, the market was valued at US$ 13.4 Bn in 2022. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 24.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Industry-specific Protective Workwear

Protective and functional clothing and work garments are gaining traction in civil and military sectors. Personnel protective equipment, such as gloves, safety glasses, and shoes, are widely employed in workplaces and sports. Industry-specific specialized workwear is a major industrial protective clothing fabrics market trend that has gained prominence due to a high number of workplace accidents, especially in the energy sector.

Stakeholders in the wind energy sector are identifying the needs of technicians in terms of health and safety. They are offering protective clothing designed for the offshore wind industry. Such clothing is suitable during vessel transfer and working at height on turbines.

In July 2024, Survitec HeliPPE, a provider of Helicopter Personal Protective Equipment (HeliPPE), won a multi-year contract from Swire Renewable Energy, a global renewable energy inspection, repair, and maintenance service provider, to supply personal protection equipment (PPE).

The overall renewable energy sector is experiencing high investments are public and private sectors seek to achieve zero-emission targets. This is prompting vendors in the sector to reinforce their commitment to prioritizing technician health and safety, contributing to the market growth.

Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Key Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market share in 2022

Based on material, the aramid and blends segment accounted for the largest share in 2022

Smart Acclimatization Textile Systems Gaining Traction in Warfare

The ongoing warfare in some regions is expected to impact the demand for protective textiles. Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine are experiencing territorial disputes and civil wars. These events have led to renewed interest in combat equipment and clothing, especially products that can stabilize body temperature, provide adaptive camouflage, and offer lightweight ballistic protection.

The defense and military sector is investing significantly in the development of smart acclimatization textile systems that can monitor and respond to the soldier's body needs, taking into consideration different environmental conditions. Safety fabrics are promising products that can be employed in the development of the acclimatization textile systems.

TMR's recent Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Report offers in-depth insights into the drivers and restraints of the market. It also highlights various opportunities and challenges in the industry.

Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2023 US$ 13.4 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 24.6 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.3 % No. of Pages 436 Pages Segments covered By Product Type, By Technology, By Material, By Application, By End-use

Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2022 due to the presence of major textile manufacturers. The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as major governments seek to improve safety standards in manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Efforts to increase the protection of workers augmenting industrial protective clothing fabrics market demand

India is aiming to reduce its dependence on China for protective clothing. To achieve this goal, the central government announced plans to introduce Quality Control Orders (QCOs) targeting 11 key textile products in the build tech category. This is also a major step toward enhancing the safety of workers and professionals in construction and other blue-collar sectors.

BIS Certification Mandatory for Export of Protective Clothing to India

The year 2023 witnessed a significant change in requirements for the export of protective clothing products to India. BIS certification was made mandatory for vendors of a wide range of products, including fire-resistant curtains, upholstery composites for non-domestic furniture, and specialized protective clothing for firefighters and industrial workers.

Leading Players in Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Sector

DuPont, Ansell Limited, Honeywell, Teijin, 3M, Lakeland Industries, Kimberly Clark Corp, Newtex Industries, Inc., Davlyn Group, Serge Ferrari Group, Nott Company, Lenard BCN, S.L., RNG Performance Materials, and Saint-Gobain are prominent entities operating in this industry.

Key Strategies by Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Players

Leveraging Advancements in High-Potency API

Vendors are adopting M&A strategies to strengthen their product portfolio and increase their industrial protective clothing fabrics market share. In April 2024, Ansell, a PPE and safety equipment company, agreed to acquire the PPE business of Kimberly-Clark. The business unit includes the brands Kimtech and KleenGuard which offer safety products including gloves, protective apparel, and safety eyewear.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics

Flame Retardant Protective Clothing Fabrics



Chemical Resistant Protective Clothing Fabrics



Cut Resistant Protective Clothing Fabrics



Others

Aluminized Fabrics

Silicon-coated Fabrics

Technology

Woven

Non-woven

Material

Aramid and Blends

Polyolefin and Blends

Polyester

Cotton Fibers

Fiberglass

Polybenzimidazole (PBI)

Mesh Fabrics

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

Others

Application

Protective Fabrics

Industrial Fabrics

Clothing Fabrics

End-use Industry

Metal

Glass

Mining

Defense

Firefighting

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Construction

Chemical

Others

