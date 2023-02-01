Industrial Protective Clothing Market Report 2022: Rise in Manufacturing Activities Worldwide Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Protective Clothing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial protective clothing market size is expected to reach USD 33.60 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The demand for industrial protective clothing materials is anticipated to increase as government regulations are implemented more strictly and worker safety is raised in the public consciousness. Ordinary clothing typically catches fire when exposed to an ignition source and burns until the fire is put out or all combustible components have been consumed. On the other hand, industrial protective apparel has practical, functional qualities, including chemical resistance, cut resistance, and flame resistance.



The market's expansion is primarily attributable to the strict application of numerous fires and industrial safety requirements on a global scale. Factors like rising wildfire occurrences and a global focus on minimizing worker fatalities are projected to fuel the market's expansion during the assessment period.



Any clothing specifically created, fitted, or treated to offer protection from risks from hazardous working situations or harsh environmental conditions is considered protective clothing. Protective clothing can be made from natural or synthetic fibers like polyester, aramid, and acrylic (cotton, wool, and silk). Synthetic fibers are used to create naturally fire-resistant fabrics (FR), and these FR qualities are often generated from the polymer backbone of the fibers themselves. These textiles' permanent flame resistance means that they will retain their FR quality even after numerous washing cycles. Contrarily, treated FR fabrics are typically created by chemically finishing fabric to make it flame resistant or by chemically treating natural fibers before they are knit or woven into the fabric.



Governments in developing nations are working to enact strict health and safety laws and develop a successful safety awareness campaign.



Through e-commerce, manufacturers are expanding their client base. Purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) for industrial workers falls under the purview of safety managers. However, employees have recently begun buying their safety equipment from online retailers. Protective gear and equipment are typically purchased in male worker-appropriate sizes. Female workers are expected to wear bulky, ill-fitting clothing restricting their ability to move as needed to perform their duties. Now, businesses are producing protective gear designed especially for women.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Awareness About the Safety of Workers

Rise in Manufacturing Activities Worldwide

Restraints and Challenges

High Price of Specialized Clothing

Industrial Protective Clothing Market Report Highlights

The chemical defending protective clothing industry led the market in 2021, accounting for the largest revenue share. Workers are protected from chemical exposure or contact by chemical protective apparel. Most of these products are used by the chemical, oil & gas, and healthcare industries.

In 2021, the healthcare category dominated the market. The adoption of novel techniques and the development of cutting-edge products are expected to have a positive impact on the use of medical services globally.

North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2021. it is projected that the use of protective equipment in new construction, oil & gas, and rehabilitation projects will rise.

The global players include L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Lakeland Industries, Inc., PBI Performance Products, Inc., Kimberly-Clark, Benette Safety wear, Ansell Ltd, TEIJIN LIMITED, Australian Defense Apparel, Workwear Outfitters, LLC, DuPont, TenCate Protective.

The publisher has segmented the industrial protective clothing market report based on product, end-use, and region:

Industrial Protective Clothing, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Heat & Flame Protection

Chemical Defending Protective Clothing

Mechanical Protective Clothing

Others

Industrial Protective Clothing, End-use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Others

Companies Mentioned

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Honeywell International Inc

Lakeland Industries Inc.

PBI Performance Products Inc.

Kimberly-Clark

Benette Safety wear

Ansell Ltd

TEIJIN LIMITED

Australian Defense Apparel

Workwear Outfitters LLC

DuPont

TenCate Protective.

