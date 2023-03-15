Industrial pump rental market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,762.13 million between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with Action International Services LLC, Ashtead Group Plc, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial pump rental market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,762.13 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The market will be driven by the increasing benefits of pump rental services. Pump rental is a cost-effective alternative to owning a piece of equipment, especially for short-term purposes. Factors such as flexible work delivery setup, professional and timely service response, and availability of a wide range of liquid handling systems are the main advantages offered by pump rental service providers. Moreover, large-scale capital investments are being avoided by companies as manufacturing activities in the oil and gas and automotive industries are expected to remain volatile during the forecast period. Additionally, pump rentals provide contractors and operators with cost-effective access to the latest pumping technologies for efficient process management. Such factors will boost market growth during the forecast period. Insight on Market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023- to 2027) - Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Pump Rental Market 2023-2027

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market is segmented by end-user (industrial, water utility, and construction), type (centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, electronics and semiconductors, oil and gas, chemical, power and mining are the major end-user industries of this segment. These industries primarily use pump rental services during the construction process to drain and pump large volumes of water to remove excess water and sludge generated during construction. Other uses of rental pumps in the industrial sector depend on specific applications. For example, the oil and gas industry uses rental pumps for drilling mud, mud and water separation, mud mixing and mud storage, fluid management, gas busters, water treatment, and filtration applications. Therefore, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial pump rental market – Vendor Landscape

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Action International Services LLC, Ashtead Group Plc, Barco Pump, Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Holland Pump Co., IPR, KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Mersino, MWI Pumps, Power Zone Equipment Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Selwood Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Management Ltd., Thompson Pump, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., United Rentals Inc., and Xylem Inc.

Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape – Buy the report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

What are the key data covered in this Industrial pump rental market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial pump rental market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial pump rental market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial pump rental market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial pump rental market vendors

Related Reports:

The industrial vacuum pump market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1.16 billion . This market research report extensively covers industrial vacuum pump market segmentation by end-user (semiconductor industry, process industry, power industry, coating industry, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . This market research report extensively covers industrial vacuum pump market segmentation by end-user (semiconductor industry, process industry, power industry, coating industry, and others) and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). The industrial peristaltic pumps market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 520.02 million . This market research report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (water and wastewater, chemical and petrochemical industry, mining industry, food and beverage industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Industrial Pump Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,762.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.82 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, Canada, Russia, Germany, and Poland Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Action International Services LLC, Ashtead Group Plc, Barco Pump, Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Holland Pump Co., IPR, KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Mersino, MWI Pumps, Power Zone Equipment Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Selwood Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Management Ltd., Thompson Pump, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., United Rentals Inc., and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial pump rental market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial pump rental market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Water utility - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Water utility - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Water utility - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Water utility - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Water utility - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Centrifugal pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Centrifugal pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Positive displacement pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Positive displacement pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Poland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Poland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Poland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Poland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Poland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Action International Services LLC

Exhibit 116: Action International Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: Action International Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Action International Services LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Ashtead Group Plc

Exhibit 119: Ashtead Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Ashtead Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Ashtead Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Ashtead Group Plc - Segment focus

12.5 Barco Pump

Exhibit 123: Barco Pump - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 124: Barco Pump - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 125: Barco Pump - Key offerings

12.6 Holland Pump Co.

Exhibit 126: Holland Pump Co. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Holland Pump Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Holland Pump Co. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Holland Pump Co. - Key offerings

12.7 IPR

Exhibit 130: IPR - Overview



Exhibit 131: IPR - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: IPR - Key offerings

12.8 KSB SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 133: KSB SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 134: KSB SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 135: KSB SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: KSB SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.9 Mersino

Exhibit 137: Mersino - Overview



Exhibit 138: Mersino - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Mersino - Key offerings

12.10 MWI Pumps

Exhibit 140: MWI Pumps - Overview



Exhibit 141: MWI Pumps - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: MWI Pumps - Key news



Exhibit 143: MWI Pumps - Key offerings

12.11 Power Zone Equipment Inc.

Exhibit 144: Power Zone Equipment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Power Zone Equipment Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Power Zone Equipment Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Roper Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 147: Roper Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Roper Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Roper Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Roper Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Selwood Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Selwood Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Selwood Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Selwood Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Thompson Pump

Exhibit 154: Thompson Pump - Overview



Exhibit 155: Thompson Pump - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Thompson Pump - Key offerings

12.15 Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 United Rentals Inc.

Exhibit 160: United Rentals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: United Rentals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: United Rentals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: United Rentals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: United Rentals Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Xylem Inc.

Exhibit 165: Xylem Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Xylem Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Xylem Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Xylem Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio